Is Kraft Heinz Still Dead Money?

Rupert Hargreaves
·4 min read

It's an unfortunate truth that shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) have been dead money since 2019. Thats even excluding the 60% decline registered between March 2017 and 2019. Beginning in 2019, the stock may not have been plunging downwards anymore, but it hasn't been gaining much either. However, is that still the case given the company's turnaround plan and the current inflationary environment?


Turnaround begins to bear fruit

Kraft Heinz's problems have been well publicized. The private equity approach employed by management ended up putting the company on an uncertain course. It has struggled to compete and keep up with new trends in the packaged food industry as managers focused on cutting costs over everything else.

Around 2019, the company realized the error of its ways and started to instigate a turnaround plan, but turning around such a bulky company is no mean feat. This plan is only just starting to bear fruit.

Wall Street analysts believe the company will report a net profit of $3.3 billion this year, its highest yield since 2017, on the back of solid sales growth and expanding profit margins.

The company believes it can achieve long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 6% to 8% now that it is back on track, but there is a lot that will have to go right for the business to meet these objectives.

It has been selling assets to try and reduce debt and streamline the operating portfolio, focusing on what it does best rather than trying to have a part in multiple different markets.

Interestingly, this is just the sort of company thats perfect to have in a portfolio in an inflationary environment. It owns a collection of well-known and well-loved brands, all of which have a high degree of pricing power.

The size of the group also means it can produce its products efficiently by agreeing to deals with suppliers and distributors, which other businesses might not be able to achieve. No retailer wants to lose Heinz tomato ketchup from the shelves, so they might be willing to pay extra to agree on a deal with the business.

These are lots of qualities any company would love to have, but most dont. They are also the qualities that will help the business ride out the economic and inflationary storm. However, the market does not seem to be giving the comany any credit for these qualities yet.

An undervalued opportunity?

At the time of writing, the stock is trading at a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.9. It also offers a dividend yield of 4.3%.

For the dividend alone, I believe the company looks attractive. The dividend is covered 1.7 times over by earnings per share, and free cash flow per share totaled $3.61 in 2021, providing more than enough cash to fund the dividend and capital spending and help reduce debt.

I think Kraft Heinz is being unfairly punished by the market for its mixed track record of creating value, although I can understand why some investors might hold this opinion. The stock has not been a good investment for the majority of the past decade. Even Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) admitted he made a mistake when he bought the stock because he paid too much.

However, I think the stock is arguably undervalued nowadays compared to the value of its brand assets. There is also that attractive dividend, which looks quite appealing considering the strong product portfolio on offer.

The bottom line

I don't think Kraft Heinz's success is a sure thing at the moment, because a lot of its future growth will depend on how well it can adapt its product portfolio to changing consumer tastes. However, I believe that most of the bad news is already baked into the share price.

If the company can achieve earnings growth of as much as 8% per year over the long run, the stock looks cheap at its current forward price-earnings ratio of 13.9 in my view. As a consumer packaged goods company, it might also be an excellent defensive play for uncertain times and high inflation.

As many other businesses face an increasingly bleak outlook, this company has many of the hallmarks required to survive a recession. Whats more, efforts over the past couple of years to strengthen its balance sheet mean it is in a relatively strong position to weather rising interest rates.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

