Kraft issues recall of processed American cheese slices

Gina Martinez
·1 min read
0

Food giant Kraft Heinz has announced it is recalling more than 83,000 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices due to a potential choking hazard.

The company Tuesday said that the voluntary recall came after it discovered that one of its wrapping machines allowed for thin strips of film to remain on the cheese slices after the wrapper is removed.

A recall has been issued for 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese products with a best-by date between Jan. 10, 2024, and Jan. 27, 2024. / Credit: Kraft Heinz
A recall has been issued for 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese products with a best-by date between Jan. 10, 2024, and Jan. 27, 2024. / Credit: Kraft Heinz

"If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard," the company said.

The recall applies to 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese products with a use-by date between Jan. 10, 2024, and Jan. 27, 2024, as well as three-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a use-by date between Jan. 9, 2024, and Jan. 13, 2024.

The company said it discovered the issue after receiving several customer complaints about finding the plastic stuck to a slice, with six customers complaining about choking and gagging on the products.

There were no reports of injuries or serious health issues, according to Kraft.

Kraft said it has since fixed the wrapping machine and inspected all other processing machines. 

Any customers who purchased a recalled item can return it to the store it was purchased at for an exchange or refund, Kraft said.

Why illegal crossings are on the rise at the southern border

Zelenskyy warns of global nuclear threat in U.N. address

WGA, Hollywood studios to resume talks after wins on picket line

Recommended Stories

  • Future of social media headed for Supreme Court

    The high court will weigh in on whether companies like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter are allowed under the law to remove content that violates their rules.

  • Kenyan fintech FlexPay is helping shoppers save for future purchases

    FlexPay Technologies is a Kenyan fintech out to enable consumers to afford products that would have otherwise been out of reach for them. The startup allows customers to shop at partner merchants, reserve products and pay over a period of time, at no added cost. This number of partner merchants is set to grow further as the startup, which is part of the 2023 Startup Battlefield 200 cohort, widens its “save now, buy later” offerings.

  • Upside Foods’ Uma Valeti on why it’s so difficult to scale cultivated meat

    Uma Valeti, founder and CEO of UPSIDE Foods, has been a champion of the cultivated meat industry, and especially its work in reducing the dependence on animals for food, since he was a cardiologist. In a one-on-one interview at TechCrunch Disrupt, Valeti explained that lots of people want to eat the cultivated chicken product UPSIDE Foods is producing — it just can’t make enough. UPSIDE Foods has raised over $600 million to date and is building facilities so it can produce at a higher rate.

  • USC suspends reporter for violating policies after he wrote about something that happened in plain sight

    SCNG reporter Luca Evans wrote about a harmless conversation between two players that took place in front of him before media interviews last week. His access to the team has now been suspended.

  • Vivek Ramaswamy is in his TikTok era, with Jake Paul's endorsement

    Vivek Ramaswamy is on TikTok now, thanks to Jake Paul. In the week since he joined the platform, Ramaswamy has amassed about 33,000 followers, secured an endorsement from one of the most polarizing creators in YouTube history and attempted to establish himself as the millennial politician who's cool enough to use TikTok but anti-woke enough to appeal to the right. Ramaswamy's TikTok presence diametrically opposes his previous stances on social media and young voters.

  • Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson after nearly 12 years of marriage: The latest

    Less than two weeks ago, Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after he was convicted of rape in a retrial.

  • Volvo EX30 Deep Dive: Designing a budget SUV

    We take a ride in Volvo's upcoming entry electric CUV, the EX30, and learn about how this premium model cuts costs and maintains sustainability.

  • As Robinhood eyes global expansion, CEO says: 'We've made a lot of progress'

    Ten years ago, Robinhood was founded to “democratize” stock trading, or more simply, to make it more accessible for anyone to trade stocks. Today, its goal is simple: To democratize finance for all, according to CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev – who was on the Fintech Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt. Acknowledging that a few years ago, people might not have taken Robinhood seriously as a place to save for retirement, Tenev believes the narrative around his company has changed.

  • Many popular fish oil supplements are rancid, tests show. Here's how to protect yourself.

    Why are many fish oil supplements going bad, and how can you tell? Here's what experts say.

  • Don't travel to these countries if you're American, U.S. government warns

    President Biden reiterated travel warnings to U.S. citizens on Monday after the release of five American prisoners from Iran.

  • Neuralink opens enrollment for its first human BCI implants

    Neuralink announced on Tuesday that it has finally opened enrollment for the first in-human study of its N1 brain-computer interface.

  • Shohei Ohtani undergoes elbow surgery, won't pitch until 2025, agent says

    Shohei Ohtani will be a hitter only in 2024, like he was in 2019.

  • A legal glossary of Trump's court cases

    In a span of five months this year, former President Donald Trump was indicted on a total of 91 felony counts across four separate criminal cases. As hearings and trial dates are set, here's a guide to some of the legal terms you may hear.

  • Beyond Aero is building a hydrogen-powered jet

    The aviation industry is well aware of its carbon footprint, but it's not an industry where things change quickly. The company, which is part of our Battlefield startup competition at Disrupt this week, is currently ground-testing an 85 kW hydrogen-based propulsion system, with flight tests of its single-engine test bed scheduled for later this year. The company plans to launch with a business jet, the Beyond Aero One, with a range of up to 800 nautical miles, a speed of about 310 knots (or just over 356 miles per hour) and seating for up to eight passengers.

  • Phalanx protects company data by automatically securing and tracking sensitive documents

    Data loss prevention (DLP) has emerged as a foundational strategy for businesses looking to prevent workers from inadvertently (or advertently) sharing sensitive data outside the confines of the company network. At its core, DLP is about solving the "people problem" -- humans are often at the center of security lapses, whether it's through sharing a confidential document with outsiders or pasting database access tokens into a public GitHub repository. Presenting onstage today as part of the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt, CEO Ian Garrett showcased Phalanx’s technology and laid out the company's mission at a time when companies might prefer a more "human-friendly" solution to stop their data seeping into the public domain.

  • Instacart IPO: Why the odds may be against the grocery delivery chain in its public debut

    Grocery inflation and margin expansion are two top concerns for Instacart.

  • Halle Berry and Kristin Chenoweth love Bio-Oil for stretch marks — and it's down to $10

    Amazon's No. 1 bestseller is also known for giving skin a healthy glow.

  • FTC starts claims process for Fortnite players tricked into making unwanted purchases

    Epic Games will be forced to provide refunds to Fortnite players who were allegedly tricked into making unintended purchases on the platform. The FTC says this is one of the largest refunds in a gaming-related case to happen to date.

  • DOJ investigates Elon Musk perks at Tesla

    The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.

  • Instacart stock soars in debut, then pares gains

    Instacart's performance could be an indicator of the strength of the IPO market.