Kraft, Van Leeuwen mac & cheese ice cream back in stock after sellout debut

Kraft's (KHC) Macaroni & Cheese ice cream — which quickly sold out in its debut earlier this summer — is back in stock, while supplies last.

On Tuesday at noon Eastern, the sweet and salty combination that took social media by storm is making a comeback on Van Leeuwen's website.

Back in mid-July, the limited-edition combination from Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream was completely snatched up in one hour online and at its local shops, with 6,000 scoops sold in all. Prior to its return on Tuesday, massive demand for the sweet treat forced the company to post a bold-lettered message on its site that the limited edition item was "sold out" and "out of stock."

This time around, Van Leeuwen will not be selling scoops of the creamy, cheesy treat at its stores. However, the company told Yahoo Finance that in order to meet demand, it is prepared with even more pints of the item than the last time.

But buyers beware: The price for a bite of this item won't be cheap. Each pint is $12 dollars, which is in line with other offerings by Van Leeuwen, a niche ice cream maker. In addition, there's a minimum number of purchases: Upon checkout if the cart contains less than five pints, customers will be notified that "the minimum number of ice cream products we can ship is 5."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: A woman takes a photo of Van Leeuwen's new Kraft mac and cheese flavor ice cream at a popup truck near Union Square on July 14, 2021 in New York City. The new flavor was released on July 14th in honor of National Macaroni and Cheese Day. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The ice cream — made with cream, milk, cane sugar, egg yolks and its iconic Kraft cheese sauce mix — even got a lot of attention from investors, perhaps hinting toward the next generation of Kraft Heinz to help drive better brand sentiment.

Year-to-date shares of Kraft Heinz are up more than 4 percent.

Brooke DiPalma is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.