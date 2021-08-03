Kraft's mac & cheese, Dogfish Head IPA beer: Ice cream goes upscale

Would you like some beer with that macaroni & cheese?

This summer, customers are melting over the latest specialty collaborations between major consumer brands and niche sweet treat makers.

On July 14th, Kraft Heinz (KHC) introduced Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Ice Cream with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. Ingredients in the ice cream include cream, milk, cane sugar, egg yolks and its iconic Kraft cheese sauce mix.

The tubs of the sweet and salty ice cream brought in long lines of guests at locations of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream's scoop shops in New York City — and sold out in just one hour online and in the shops. A Kraft Heinz spokesperson contacted by Yahoo Finance couldn't answer whether or not the limited edition item will be restocked.

And Kraft Heinz is not the only company to team up with a local ice cream shop. DogFish Head Brewery (SAM) recently introduced its Hazy-O IPA Ice Cream with artisanal ice cream maker Tipsy Scoop, also based in New York City.

The ice cream's ingredients include Dogfish Head Hazy-O IPA, water, sugar, cinnamon, high oleic sunflower oil, rice syrup and oats. But be warned: If you're looking to take a bite, the sweet treat packs a decidedly boozy punch with up to 5% alcohol (the same level as the average hard seltzer). In fact, many are still flocking to the latter as the "it" drink of summer.

A 4-pack of pints retailed for $49.00 dollars, and quickly sold out on Tipsy Scoop. However, it is still available on GoldBelly for double the price ($99.00).

New York-based Milk Bar, known for American-style bakery desserts, also hopes to take a scoop out of the ice cream buzz.

The company dropped ice cream pints at Whole Foods (AMZN) back in May with flavors including Cereal Milk, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow and Milk Bar Pie, all of which were wiped off the shelves as consumers swarmed for a taste. Now, it is introducing a 4-pack of Birthday Cake Ice Cream pints on its online website for $48.00 dollars.

And stay tuned for more: according to a release, Milk Bar is "gearing up to offer the full fleet of flavors" online by this fall.

Meanwhile, Kraft's mac& cheese collaboration may be a good thing for Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio, who is looking to make his mark in his second year in the top job. Year-to-date, shares of Kraft Heinz are up more than 11 percent.

