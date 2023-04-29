Krajewski recognized with national Lifetime Achievement award

Chris Krajewski

PETOSKEY — Chris Krajewski of Petoskey will be honored with a 2023 Purple Ribbon Award for Lifetime Achievement through DomesticShelters.org.

Krajewski is the domestic abuse and sexual assault program director with the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan (WRCNM). The national recognition program honors leaders and achievers in the domestic violence movement, including advocates, programs, shelters and survivors. The awards ceremony will be held virtually in May.

Since joining WRCNM in 1987, Krajewski has been dedicated to the work of supporting, respecting and empowering survivors. Much of her focus involves awareness-raising, education and prevention of gender-based violence through community partners, task force groups, speaking engagements and professional training presentations for law enforcement, prosecutors and medical personnel.

Under her guidance, WRCNM expanded and enhanced numerous services that center on the unique needs of survivors while acknowledging the societal influences working against them. She currently oversees more than 25 program staff providing 24-hour response, Safe Home temporary shelter, transitional supportive housing, therapeutic counseling, advocacy, violence prevention education and critical social change work. The program has become a model for other agencies in Michigan and nationwide.

“I am filled with gratitude to be nominated for this award by my peers and so honored to receive it,” Krajewski said.

Throughout the past three decades, Krajewski said there has been a societal awakening to the prevalence of gender-based violence, and more recently, an urgency by individuals, groups and businesses to take everyday actions to help create needed, positive change.

“During my career, it’s been gratifying to live in a community that has been approachable and supportive of the work needing to be done in our rural area,” Krajewski said. “It is a lifetime of work that needs to continue because this type of violence is preventable and as a strong, compassionate community we still have much to do.”

WRCNM Executive Director Gail Kloss added that “Chris has a special combination of gifts beyond her education and training."

"She is passionate about the work and also has a broad understanding of the complexities of gender-based violence and the ability to communicate it clearly to various individuals and groups.”

The Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan can be reached 24/7 at (231) 347-0082, (800) 275-1995 or wrcnm.org.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Krajewski recognized with national Lifetime Achievement award