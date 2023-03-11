Kraken Defence Intelligence unit says 2 observation towers in Russia destroyed

Kraken, a special unit of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, has reported that two observation towers in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, Russia, were destroyed.

Source: Kraken special unit on Telegram

Quote: "Minus two Russian observation towers.

An anti-tank group of the Kraken special unit has destroyed two Murom autonomous observation towers in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts."

Details: The video shared by Kraken indicates that one of the towers was located in the village of Krupets in Kursk Oblast, and the other in the village of Troyebortnoe in Bryansk Oblast.

The special unit explained that Murom observation towers provide round-the-clock surveillance of Ukraine's territory, have a range of up to 15 km, respond to any movement on Ukrainian territory, help adjust Russian artillery fire, support Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and block the actions of the Ukrainian defence forces.

Previously: On 5 March Kraken said that its members deployed a kamikaze drone to destroy a Grenader autonomous observation tower in Bryansk Oblast, Russia.

