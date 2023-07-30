Kraken special unit’s FPV drone destroys group of Russian drone operators near Bakhmut – video

Russian drone operators were destroyed

The Kraken military volunteer unit under the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence says it successfully neutralized a group of Russian drone operators in the Bakhmut area, in eastern Ukraine.

Footage of the drone strike was posted on Kraken’s Telegram channel on July 29.

The Kraken special unit spotted a group of enemy UAV operators during aerial reconnaissance in the Bakhmut area. Subsequently, the group was effectively targeted and destroyed by employing an explosive device released from an FPV strike drone.

A total of 480 Russian invading troops had been eliminated in Ukraine in the past 24 hours as of July 30, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Since the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion and war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia has lost approximately 245,700 troops in Ukraine, according to the count kept by Ukraine’s military.

