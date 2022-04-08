Zelensky condemns missile strike on Kramatorsk train station as death toll rises

A missile strike on a crowded train station that was being used to evacuate civilians in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, on Friday killed at least 50 people, including five children, officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky quickly condemned what he called an “inhumane” attack on citizens by the Russian military.

“Without the strength or courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population,” Zelensky said in a message posted to social media. “This is an evil without limits. And if it is not punished, then it will never stop.”

The Russian Defense Ministry denied responsibility.

Families arrive at the main train station as they flee the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region on April 3, 2022. (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)

There were about 4,000 civilians in and around the station at the time of the attack, the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general said. Most were women and children.

Photos from the scene showed bodies covered with tarps on the ground and the remnants of a rocket with the words “for the children” painted on it in Russian. According to the Washington Post, “the phrase in Russian connotes ‘revenge for our children,’ apparently in keeping with Moscow’s rationale that the war is being fought to protect the separatist Donbas region and Russia.”

“They knew very well where they were aiming,” said Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Donetsk Oblast.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, accused Russia of “deliberate slaughter.”

“We will bring each war criminal to justice,” Kuleba said.

Calcinated cars are pictured outside a train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, that was being used for civilian evacuations, after it was hit by a rocket attack killing at least 35 people, on April 8, 2022. (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)

Murat Sahin, a spokesman for UNICEF, said the U.N. children's agency was delivering humanitarian supplies less than a mile from the train station when the attack took place.

"Kramatorsk train station has been the main route out for thousands of families evacuating from Donetsk oblast, which has seen some of the war’s worst destruction, to relatively safer areas in Ukraine," Sahin said. "Civilians, particularly children, must be protected from harm. The killing of children must stop now."

According to an official death toll count from the United Nations, at least 1,626 civilians, including more than 100 children, have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in February. More than 4 million refugees have fled the war-torn country. But officials say the death toll is likely much higher; the mayor of Mariupol said Wednesday more than 5,000 civilians have been killed in the onslaught.

Ukrainian police inspect the remains of a large rocket with the words "for our children" in Russian next to the main building of a train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, that was being used for civilian evacuations, that was hit by a rocket attack killing at least 35 people, on April 8, 2022. (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)

In an address to the U.N. Security Council earlier this week, Zelensky demanded that Russian officials be tried for war crimes over the slaughter of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, evidence of which emerged after the withdrawal of Russian forces over the weekend. Zelensky called for trials similar to those held in Nuremberg, Germany, in the late 1940s.

President Biden said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes for the atrocities seen in Bucha. The Biden administration also announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian banks as well as Putin’s adult daughters.

A woman stands in a train car after a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on April 8, 2022. (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian policeman bends over bodies laid on the ground and covered with tarpaulin after a rocket attack killed at least 35 people on April 8, 2022 at a train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, that was being used for civilian evacuations. (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)

A stuffed horse with bloodstains on it lies on a platform after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Andriy Andriyenko/AP Photo)

Graphic content / Ukrainian soldiers clear out bodies after a rocket attack killed at least 35 people on April 8, 2022 at a train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, that was being used for civilian evacuations. (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)

Calcinated cars are pictured outside a train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, that was being used for civilian evacuations, after it was hit by a rocket attack killing at least 35 people, on April 8, 2022. (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)

A casualty lies on the platform in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)