Krasner faces backlash over comments about violence in Philadelphia

District Attorney Larry Krasner continues to draw political backlash for saying Philadelphia doesn't "have a crisis of violence" as homicides reach an all-time high this year.

Driving the news: Current and former city leaders are pushing back against Krasner's comments this week.

"We absolutely have an issue with violent crime, with our non-fatal shootings, with our homicides — not just in 2021 but since I've been here," said Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw during the city's update on violence Wednesday.

Mayor Jim Kenney added: "We certainly are in a gun crisis situation, no doubt about it."

By the numbers: Killings this year have reached 523, as of Wednesday — an all-time high eclipsing the city’s previous record of 500 in 1990.

Homicides are up 12% over the same time last year, according to the police department's online database.

2,161 individuals have been shot as of Sunday, up 3% over the same time last year, police said.

Context: Krasner maintained on Monday that the city did not have a major spike in violent crime and tourists should not be wary of coming to Philadelphia, according to Fox29.

"Basically, we don't have a crisis of lawlessness, we don't have a crisis of crime, we don't have a crisis of violence and that is a category that includes gun violence," Krasner said.

What they're saying: Nutter, in an op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer Tuesday, blasted Krasner's remarks as ignorant and insulting, saying that the district attorney should apologize to the families of homicide and shooting victims.

"Krasner portrays himself as the Great White Hope for Philadelphia's Black and brown communities, but if he actually cared about us, he'd understand that the homicide crisis is what is plaguing us the most," Nutter said.

Of note: Krasner didn’t respond to a request for comment.

