    Kratos: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $700,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

    The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

    The military contractor posted revenue of $170.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.8 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $195 million to $205 million.

    The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $740 million to $780 million.

    Kratos shares have climbed slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.63, a decrease of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

