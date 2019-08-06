Kratos Stumbles, but Is It Still a Buy?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) has been a highflier so far in 2019, with shares of the aerospace specialist up nearly 75% heading into the company's second-quarter report.

Earnings came in ahead of expectations, yet shares of Kratos responded by giving up nearly one-third of their gains for the year. The issue, at first glance, is tepid third-quarter guidance and a lack of a firm update on a key military program. It's arguably also an example of investor enthusiasm getting ahead of operations.

Is the Kratos rally done, or can the company's shares return to their previous altitude in the quarters to come? Here's a look at where things stand for the drone and defense electronics specialist.

A beat, but cautious guidance

Investors had high hopes heading into Kratos' second-quarter report, and by all accounts the company delivered. Kratos beat earnings estimates by $0.02 per share and revenue by $8 million, and reported total sales that, at $187.9 million, came in 24% above the second quarter of 2018.

Kratos, a manufacturer of drones, microwave electronics, turbine components, and other defense products, reported sequential organic revenue growth from every division. Profitability was aided by a more favorable product mix that featured a greater reliance on high-margin work, including in its space division.

But the earnings beat was at least partially due to certain contracts closing earlier than expected, which risks borrowing from future quarters. Kratos said it expects third-quarter revenue of between $175 million and $185 million, short of the $194 million consensus.

The company is also facing rising expenses. Kratos is in expansion mode in anticipation of some key contracts being awarded and expects third-quarter capital spending in the $10 million to $11 million range, the high for the year. That will impact free cash flow, at least temporarily, although Kratos reaffirmed its full-year cash flow guidance of $40 million to $50 million.

The Valkyrie drone photographed mid-flight.

Kratos' Valkyrie demonstrator in flight. Image source: Kratos.

But while investors surely were not pleased to see expenses rising and revenue at least temporarily plateauing, perhaps the biggest disappointment was something Kratos didn't say. The company is making progress testing its Valkyrie, a high-tech drone designed to serve as a wingmate to crewed aircraft to provide additional firepower and to overwhelm anti-aircraft defenses. The Air Force seems interested, but so far there are no firm orders to discuss.