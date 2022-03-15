Kraynak granted new attorney

Mar. 15—WILLIAMSPORT — A new attorney has been appointed to represent Dr. Raymond Kraynak.

United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew Brann on Monday appointed attorney Stephanie L. Cesare, of Carlisle, to serve as Kraynak's counsel. He approved the withdrawal of Thomas A. Thorton and Gerald A. Lord, who must turn over the court documents to the new counsel.

Kraynak unexpectedly pleaded guilty in September to 12 felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of prescription drugs following 10 days of trial. The plea came the morning the defense was set to begin its case. Kraynak is now fighting to change that guilty plea but a court date to hear Kraynak's motion has not yet been scheduled.

Some of the reasons for the filing of this motion to withdraw are, according to the defense motion filed without an attorney, Kraynak is innocent, counsel was ineffective, new evidence has been found, Kraynak felt pressured into accepting the plea agreement, various constitutional issues occurred during the trial that were detrimental to the case and defense counsel failed to introduce exonerating evidence.

Federal agents arrested the now-suspended doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. The indictment stated Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017, and was responsible for the deaths of five patients: Rosalie Carls, 43, of Frackville; Andrew R. Kelley, 48, of Mahanoy City; Debra F. Horan, 56, of Elysburg; Mary Anne Langton, 55, of Mount Carmel, and Catherine Schrantz, 35, of Hellertown.

The remainder of the charges — five felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two felony counts of maintaining drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin — were dropped. While Kraynak did not plead guilty to the illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, the former doctor acknowledged his prescribing practices resulted in the death of his patients, according to the plea deal.

In addition to Carls, Kelley, Horan, Langton and Schrantz, seven other patients died: Donna Bynum, 36, of Mount Carmel; Wanda Ebright, 34, of Mount Carmel; Francis Gaughan, 47, of Lost Creek; Randy Wiest, 50, of Coal Township; Faith Herring, 42, of Atlas; Teresa Madonna, 49, of Schuylkill Haven; and Jessica Slaby, 38, of Coal Township. The government did not charge Kraynak in these seven deaths, but all 12 were listed in the indictment in relation to the illegal distribution charges.

Kraynak is being detained until sentencing or he is granted a new trial. Brann said if the motion to withdraw the guilty plea is denied, Kraynak will be sentenced immediately to 15 years in prison.