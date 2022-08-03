Kraynak hearing to be held today

Aug. 3—WILLIAMSPORT — Raymond Kraynak is scheduled for a hearing this morning in an attempt to withdraw a guilty plea of 12 felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of prescription drugs.

U.S. Judge Matthew Brann scheduled the hearing for 10 a.m. in Courtroom 1 of the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building, in Williamsport.

Kraynak made the plea in September after 10 days of trial.

On the morning the defense was set to begin its case, Kraynak made the plea.

As Kraynak was set to be sentenced in March, he decided to withdraw his plea and seek a new attorney.

Federal agents arrested the now-suspended doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. The indictment stated Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017, and was responsible for the deaths of five patients: Rosalie Carls, 43, of Frackville; Andrew R. Kelley, 48, of Mahanoy City; Debra F. Horan, 56, of Elysburg; Mary Anne Langton, 55, of Mount Carmel, and Catherine Schrantz, 35, of Hellertown.

After pleading guilty, the remainder of the charges — five felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two felony counts of maintaining drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin — were dropped. While Kraynak did not plead guilty to the illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, the former doctor acknowledged his prescribing practices resulted in the death of his patients, according to the plea deal.