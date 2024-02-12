Kraynak seeking review of case from U.S. Supreme Court

Feb. 12—Former Dr. Raymond Kraynak is taking his fight to the U.S. Supreme Court after the lower court denied his appeal to withdraw his guilty plea.

Kraynak, who is sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, and court-appointed attorney Stephanie L. Cesare, of Carlisle, last month filed a Writ of Certiorari, which is a request that the Supreme Court order a lower court to send up the record of the case for review. On July 20, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit denied Kraynak's appeal, upholding a decision from U.S. Judge Matthew Brann that denied Kraynak's original appeal to withdraw a guilty plea.

Kraynak "showed a fair and just reason for requesting the withdrawal of his guilty plea, after the trial court accepted his guilty plea but before it imposed sentence, and, therefore, the trial court should have granted Kraynak's motions to withdraw his guilty plea," Cesare wrote in a 45-page petition. "More specifically, Kraynak met his burden of showing a fair and just reason for withdrawing his guilty plea in that he asserted his innocence, he received ineffective assistance of counsel prompting his request to withdraw his guilty plea and the government would not be unreasonably prejudiced by the withdrawal."

Cesare wrote that Kraynak's original plea of not guilty to all counts of the indictment should have been reinstated, Kraynak should have been given the opportunity for a new trial and the trial court should not have sentenced Kraynak in accordance with the terms of the plea agreement.

"Kraynak asks this court to grant review in order to rectify these errors," Cesare wrote. According to U.S Supreme Court documents, the case will be distributed for conference on Friday where the court will decide whether to grant the petition for review.

Kraynak, 66, of Mount Carmel, unexpectedly pleaded guilty in September 2021 after 10 days of trial. The plea came the morning the defense was set to begin its case. As part of the plea deal, Kraynak was sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison, a fine and probation to be determined, potential restitution to the victims and additional court fees and costs.

Kraynak attempted to withdraw a guilty plea to 12 felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of prescription drugs.

Federal agents arrested Kraynak on Dec. 21, 2017. The indictment stated Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017, and was responsible for the deaths of five patients.

After pleading guilty, the remainder of the charges — five felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two felony counts of maintaining drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin — were dropped.

Kraynak has been incarcerated as a federal prisoner since March 2022. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Kraynak is currently incarcerated at Federal Correctional Institute Danbury in Danbury, Conn. His earliest release date is listed as Dec. 12, 2034, meaning Kraynak could be released at age 77.