Kraynak wants to withdraw guilty plea

Feb. 21—Two weeks before his scheduled sentencing date, Dr. Raymond Kraynak wants to withdraw his guilty plea to 12 felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of prescription drugs.

Kraynak, 64, of Mount Carmel, was scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. March 4 in front of U.S. Judge Matthew Brann. The filing on Friday asks the court to allow Kraynak to withdraw his plea of guilty from September.

"Raymond Kraynak will be able to show fair and just reasons for the court to use its discretion and permit him to withdraw his plea agreement," Kraynak wrote without legal counsel.

Federal public defender Thomas A. Thorton told Kraynak he wouldn't be able to represent Kraynak in this matter, so Kraynak filed the motion pro se. When legal counsel is available, "a more complete motion/evidence will be forthcoming," Kraynak wrote.

Some of the reasons for the filing of this motion to withdraw are, according to the defense motion, Kraynak is innocent, counsel was ineffective, new evidence has been found, Kraynak felt pressured into accepting the plea agreement, various constitutional issues occurred ruing the trial that were detrimental to the case and defense counsel failed to introduce exonerating evidence.

Kraynak unexpectedly pleaded guilty in September after 10 days of trial. The plea came the morning the defense was set to begin its case. As part of the plea deal, Kraynak is likely to face a maximum of 15 years in prison, a fine and probation to be determined, potential restitution to the victims and additional court fees and costs.

Federal agents arrested the now-suspended doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. The indictment stated Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017, and was responsible for the deaths of five patients: Rosalie Carls, 43, of Frackville; Andrew R. Kelley, 48, of Mahanoy City; Debra F. Horan, 56, of Elysburg; Mary Anne Langton, 55, of Mount Carmel, and Catherine Schrantz, 35, of Hellertown.

The remainder of the charges — five felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two felony counts of maintaining drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin — were dropped. While Kraynak did not plead guilty to the illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, the former doctor acknowledged his prescribing practices resulted in the death of his patients, according to the plea deal.

In addition to Carls, Kelley, Horan, Langton and Schrantz, seven other patients died: Donna Bynum, 36, of Mount Carmel; Wanda Ebright, 34, of Mount Carmel; Francis Gaughan, 47, of Lost Creek; Randy Wiest, 50, of Coal Township; Faith Herring, 42, of Atlas; Teresa Madonna, 49, of Schuylkill Haven; and Jessica Slaby, 38, of Coal Township. The government did not charge Kraynak in these seven deaths, but all 12 were listed in the indictment in relation to the illegal distribution charges.

Kraynak remains free on $500,000 bail until the sentencing date.