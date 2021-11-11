Kreamer couple charged with child abuse

Nov. 11—MIDDLEBURG — A Kreamer couple is facing charges of child abuse after medical staff from Geisinger Medical Center notified authorities about a suspected shaken baby case.

Gregory Lachat, 34, and Jennifer Lachat, 28, are accused of injuring the nine-month-old infant who was brought to the Danville hospital on Oct. 27 suffering seizures, Middleburg Borough Police said.

While being treated, doctors discovered the child had suffered multiple brain bleeds and retinal bleeding, consistent with shaken baby syndrome, said police.

During an interview, Gregory and Jennifer Lachat told police that they had shaken the baby on two separate occasions, police allege.

The Lachats were each charged with aggravated assault of a child less than the age of 6; endangering the welfare of a child; simple assault; recklessly endangering another person and are being held in lieu of $100,000 cash each at Snyder County Prison.

— MARCIA MOORE