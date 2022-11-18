Krebs man found guilty in federal trial

Nov. 18—A Krebs man was convicted in federal court this week for sex crimes against children.

Roy Lee Roberts Jr., 37, was indicted in 2021 with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian country for alleged sexual crimes against two children under the age of 12.

Roberts was originally charged in Pittsburg County District Court in 2020 with two counts of sexual abuse-child under 12 and showing obscene material to a minor, but the state case was dismissed due to the case falling under the McGirt decision.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Oklahoma, evidence was presented showing Roberts sexually abused two minors in 2017-2018. One victim was under the age of 12 and the second victim was between the ages of 12 and 16. Both victims appeared in Court, detailed the abuse they endured, and clearly identified Roberts as their abuser.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the state case says after Roberts was sentenced to prison for prior state crimes, a child came forward and told a legal guardian that Roberts sexually assaulted him. The child also stated he saw videos of his brother being sexually assaulted.

Roberts is currently serving concurrent five-year prison sentences for manslaughter out of Pittsburg County and for possession of firearm after former felony conviction in Pottawatomie County. Both sentences remain intact due to the sentences being final before the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt.

During a forensic interview, the child told investigators the sexual assaults occurred at night when everyone was asleep at Roberts' home in Krebs, and that Roberts told him to keep it a secret.

The child also described another incident where Roberts allegedly showed the child a video of people "learning how to do the things his father had made him do," the reports state.

The affidavit states the brother "did not disclose in the interview."

U.S. District Judge David Cleveland Joseph presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report.

Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Roberts was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.

