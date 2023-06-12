Krebs man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes

Jun. 12—A Krebs man was sentenced to life in federal prison after he was found guilty of sex crimes against children last year.

A federal jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma in November 2022 found Roy Lee Roberts Jr., 38, guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country and sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.

Jurors heard evidence showing Roberts sexually abused two minors in 2017-2018. One victim was under the age of 12 and the second victim was between the ages of 12 and 16. Both victims appeared in court, detailed the abuse they endured, and identified Roberts as their abuser.

U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced Roberts to life in prison for the two counts of aggravated sexual abuse charges and 15-years for the sexual abuse charge.

Roberts is currently serving concurrent five-year prison sentences for manslaughter out of Pittsburg County and for possession of firearm after former felony conviction in Pottawatomie County. Both sentences remain intact due to the sentences being final before the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the state case says after Roberts was sentenced to prison for prior state crimes, a child came forward and told a legal guardian that Roberts sexually assaulted him. The child also stated he saw videos of his brother being sexually assaulted.

During a forensic interview, the child told investigators the sexual assaults occurred at night when everyone was asleep at Roberts' home in Krebs, and that Roberts told him to keep it a secret.

The child also described another incident where Roberts allegedly showed the child a video of people "learning how to do the things his father had made him do," the reports state.

The affidavit states the brother "did not disclose in the interview."

Roberts was originally charged in Pittsburg County District Court in 2020 with two counts of sexual abuse-child under 12 and showing obscene material to a minor, but the state case was dismissed due to the case falling under the McGirt decision.

U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson said in a press release following Roberts' sentencing that his office is committed to prosecuting those who prey on the innocent and vulnerable.

"Because of the courage of the victims and the dedication of investigators and prosecutors in this case, Roberts is no longer free to victimize others," Wilson said.

A motion filed after the sentencing hearing states attorneys for Roberts will appeal the judgement to the U.S. Tenth Circuit of Appeals.