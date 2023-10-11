'Kreepy the Clown' charged with battering spectator at Muncie wrestling event

MUNCIE, Ind. — A wrestler known as "Kreepy the Clown" has been charged with battering a local man at a professional wrestling event held at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

Michael Ray Keihn, 42, was arrested Tuesday on a preliminary count of battery on an endangered adult, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

An affidavit described the victim as a 34-year-old "special needs adult with autism (who) is mentally handicapped."

An investigator with the Delaware County Sheriff's Department reported that man attended an Indiana Powerhouse Wrestling event at the fairgrounds on the evening of Aug. 13.

The man's loud "boisterousness" at the event angered some fellow spectators, his caretaker told investigator John Branson, and security at some point moved the man and his caretaker to "the other side of the venue to prevent any issues."

As they were leaving the event, the caretaker said, "Kreepy the Clown" came up behind the man and elbowed him in the back of the head.

The man responded by striking the wrestler — later identified as Keihn — in the face with a soft-drink can.

In an ensuing struggle, the witness said, "Kreepy" — who was not wearing clown makeup at the time — was holding the man on the ground when another person kicked the victim in the face.

Police were called to the scene, but the man's alleged assailants had left before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for a broken nose, cuts on his face, a bump on the back of his head and an injured right shoulder.

An Indiana Powerhouse Wrestling official told the deputy that Keihn had been fired as a result of the Sept. 12 incident.

Interviewed on Oct. 1, Keihn told another deputy he had not been present when the fight broke out at the fairgrounds.

The Muncie man was released from the Delaware County jail on Tuesday after posting a $5,000 bond.

Court records reflect Keihn has four battery-related convictions.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Professional wrestler charged with battering spectator at Muncie event