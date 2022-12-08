Kremlin admits Russia unable to predict terms for end of war in Ukraine

3
·1 min read
The Kremlin still dreams of the surrender of Ukraine


Peskov instead shifted the blame for Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine and wanton slaughter of Ukrainian citizens on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read also: Russia attempting to freeze war to launch bigger offensive next spring, says Stoltenberg

“In this case, we can think when all this can end until we’re blue in the face,” the official said.

“Zelenskyy knows when all this can end. It can all end tomorrow if he wishes.”

Notably, Zelenskyy is not a Russian politician or policymaker, and thus has little to no influence on Russian military policy.

Meanwhile, U.S. political news outlet Politico named Zelenskyy the most influential person in Europe in 2022. At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was named 2022’s biggest loser.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

