Kremlin advises not to wait for a call between Putin and Macron: France is not a friend

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 5 AUGUST 2022, 17:01

On Friday Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of Russia, commented on the lengthy break there has been in the telephone conversations between French president Emmanuel Macron and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Russian financial newspaper Kommersant

"Firstly, France is an unfriendly country due to the actions France is taking with respect to our country. They don’t call each other because they think that the moment has not yet arrived and there is just no need to right now. If the need arises, they can call at any minute," Peskov told reporters at a press conference.

The President of France has been repeatedly criticised for talking to Putin on the phone during the war in Ukraine.

For instance, Kaja Kallas, the prime minister of Estonia, said that talking to the President of Russia made no sense, and Dalia Grybauskaitė, former president of Lithuania, referred to the conversations as "calls to a terrorist".

After visiting Kyiv in June, Macron claimed that he often called Putin because Kyiv had asked him to, but mostly he called Putin on his own initiative.

Macron also admitted that talking to Putin had failed to yield any result, and he started feeling this particularly acutely after visiting Ukraine.

Read also: French media reveal details of the last call between Macron and Putin before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine


