Kremlin already looking for Putin replacement after ICC arrest warrant – HUR

Ukrainian intelligence believes Russian propagandists chose not to mention the decision of The Hague court during their shows on March 17, as discussing this would be "a strange and too disturbing a call for the Russian population."

"Putin's circle is shrinking, he is becoming more and more toxic both to the outside world and inside the country," Yusov said.

“In particular, in the Kremlin towers, there is growing dissatisfaction with what is happening. There is an increasingly gloomy realization of the prospects, namely the geopolitical catastrophe of the Putin regime. And yes, they are already talking about finding a successor to Putin, and it is no longer Putin who is looking for him.”

The International Criminal Court or ICC, based in The Hague, the Netherlands, issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russian Children's Ombudsperson, Maria Lvova-Belova on March 17. They are accused of illegally deporting children from Ukraine to Russia since Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has said that Putin can be arrested in the 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute – the founding charter of the ICC.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov have said the Kremlin considers the warrant "legally null and void" because Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute.

