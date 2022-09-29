Kremlin to announce annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories on Sept. 30

The Kremlin announced Putin's speech on annexation
Peskov stated that Putin is also planning to give a “voluminous” speech regarding this annexation.

Read also: How the "referendum" in the "LPR" actually looked like - eyewitness reports

From Sept. 23 to 27, the Russian invaders staged so-called "referendums" in the occupied parts of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. None of these regions is fully controlled by Russia. Ukraine and the vast majority of Western countries have declared that the results of these sham referendums will not be recognized.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized that Russian annexations will not change the current course of Ukrainian liberation. He has noted that official annexation will render negotiations impossible.

On Sept. 27, Russian occupation authorities announced the "results" of the predetermined and staged referendum in the occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, and presented figures of 87-99% in favor across the occupied territories, despite these numbers being entirely fictitious.

Read also: Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss situation at Zaporizhzhya NPP, sham referendums in occupied territories

The next day, Russian puppet authorities “appealed” to Putin "with a request to consider" the "annexation" of the occupied territories, staged as a reaction to the falsified results.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

