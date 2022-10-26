Kremlin announces that Putin conducts exercises for a massive nuclear strike

OLENA ROSHCHINA — WEDNESDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2022, 15:01



The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin, have conducted "exercises on the massive nuclear strike by strategic nuclear forces."



Source: The Kremlin, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, Russian state-owned news agency TASS



Quote from Putin’s administration: "The Supreme Commander-in-Chief has conducted exercises of strategic deterrence forces. Under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, exercises of ground, sea and air strategic deterrence forces were conducted, during which practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles took place."

Details: Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, has announced that Russia had conducted exercises on the launch of a massive nuclear strike by the strategic nuclear forces of the Russian Armed Forces "in response to the enemy's nuclear strike."

The Russian Ministry of Defence published footage of the flight of strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS during the exercises of the strategic deterrent forces.

Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers launched missiles during the drill of the Russian strategic nuclear forces, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported.

