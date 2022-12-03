Kremlin announces Putin's visit to Donbas

Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary for the President of the Russian Federation, has reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit the occupied territories of Ukraine "soon".

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, quoting Peskov

Quote: "Putin will visit Donbas soon".

Details: The Kremlin has not provided any details or dates.

Peskov also said that "conscription in Russia is completed", and the Russian authorities will not provide any additional information regarding it.

