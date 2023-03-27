Kremlin asserts Putin will not change his mind in terms of placing nuclear weapons in Belarus
Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said that the negative reaction of the West will not affect Vladimir Putin's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti
Peskov Quote: "Russia's plans cannot be changed by such a reaction [the West's opposition to Russia’s decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus – ed.]. The president explained everything in his statements, which he made in an interview on Saturday, there is nothing to add to that."
Background:
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a TV interview on 25 March that Moscow and Minsk had reached an agreement on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
On Sunday, 26 March, the North Atlantic Alliance criticised Russia's dangerous and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, adding that it was monitoring the situation.
Also on Sunday, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called for an immediate meeting of the UN Security Council in the wake of Putin's comments.
EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell announced that the EU was ready to respond to the actions of Russia and Belarus with further sanctions.
The United States has seen no evidence of Russia moving nuclear weapons to neighbouring Belarus or elsewhere.
