Kremlin asserts Putin will not change his mind in terms of placing nuclear weapons in Belarus

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said that the negative reaction of the West will not affect Vladimir Putin's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Peskov Quote: "Russia's plans cannot be changed by such a reaction [the West's opposition to Russia’s decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus – ed.]. The president explained everything in his statements, which he made in an interview on Saturday, there is nothing to add to that."

Background:

