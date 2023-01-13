Kremlin begins to plan elections for "President Putin"

6
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The Kremlin's domestic political bloc has begun preparations for the 2024 presidential elections in Russia, assuming that Vladimir Putin will take part in them.

Source: Russian news outlet Kommersant, quoting their own sources

Details: According to Kommersant's sources, representatives of the internal political bloc of the President’s Administration are working on various election scenarios and assuming that the campaign will be held as planned in 2024 and that Vladimir Putin will take part in it.

According to the sources of the outlet, it was in this context in particular that these elections were recently discussed with experts.

The last oblast elections in Russia before the upcoming presidential campaign are scheduled for September 2023 and, according to Kommersant sources, will affect a fairly large number of territories.

This means that they can test both technological and substantive ideas that might be applied in 2024, a Russian news outlet writes.

For reference: The next presidential elections in the Russian Federation are scheduled to take place on 17 March 2024, and the election campaign will start after their official appointment by the Federation Council [the upper chamber of Russian Parliament - ed.] in December 2023, that is, in less than a year. The previous presidential elections (2018) were scheduled for 17 December 2017, and Vladimir Putin announced his participation on 6 December.

Background:

  • Vladimir Putin was elected President of Russia in 2000, 2004, 2012 and 2018. Before the 2012 elections, the presidential term was extended from 4 to 6 years.

  • After the adoption of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation in 2020, Putin received the right to run for the presidential election in 2024.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Russians lose 500600 invaders every day, and Ukraine ten times fewer

    Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, has stated that the Russian occupiers lose "about 500-600" soldiers killed every day, while Ukraine loses "a tenth of this number". Source: Reznikov in an interview with the BBC Quote: "Reznikov states that 'approximately 500 or 600' Russian fighters are killed every day across the country, while Ukraine is losing a tenth of this number.

  • Russia cancels deferments of conscription for fathers with large families

    Nina Ostanina, Member of the State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament - ed.] and the Head of the Committee for Family, Women and Children, has stated that Russia will stop granting deferments from conscription to fathers of three minors.

  • T-72 tank self-destructs during fire at repair base in Belgorod Oblast, Russia

    A T-72 tank has been destroyed and two other tanks have been damaged in ammunition detonation during a fire at a tank repair base in Belgorod Oblast in Russia. Source: Russian news outlet Baza Details: Baza reports that the fire at the repair and technical base started in the evening of 12 January.

  • Commander of Ukraine's Joint Forces does not see threat of repeated attack from Belarus

    Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, assures that Belarus does not have enough troops for a new ground invasion of Ukraine. Source: Naiev in a comment to journalists Quote: "As of today, the situation on the territory of Belarus does not pose a direct threat of any ground action against Ukraine.

  • Russian mercenaries close in on Soledar, a mining town in eastern Ukraine

    The Ukrainian city of Soledar boasts the largest salt mines in Europe, which serve as defensive positions for Ukraine’s military. Should Soledar fall to Russian forces, Russia would be able to increase pressure on the strategic city of Bakhmut.

  • Putin is fighting an 'internal power struggle' to weaken critics amid Russia's mounting military failures in Ukraine, war experts say

    Russia expected a swift victory in Ukraine, but instead has suffered staggering losses and seen its military embarrassed on the global stage.

  • Assad says Turkey talks must be based on ending 'occupation'

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said talks with foe Turkey should be based on the aims of ending the occupation of Syrian land and halting support for what he called terrorism, an apparent reference to Ankara's forces in northern Syria and its support for rebels. In his first publicly reported remarks on landmark talks overseen by his ally Russia, Assad also said the meetings "should be coordinated between Syria and Russia in advance in order to... produce tangible results sought by Syria". Assad made the comments, reported by Syrian state media on Thursday, in a meeting with Russian presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev in Damascus.

  • Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?

    Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...

  • PFF grades: Where Eagles’ players ranked in NFL at their position this season

    Find out where Eagles players like Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown, Lane Johnson, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, and others graded out at their position

  • How Far Apart Are the UK and EU on a Brexit Deal?

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK and European Union are poised to enter the final stretch of negotiations over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland. After years of distrust and tension both sides are optimistic that a settlement is within reach. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal

  • People With Allergies Have to Be a Lot More Careful in 2023

    On January 1, the FASTER Act (which stands for Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research) went into effect at the federal level. One of the major elements of the law was adding sesame to the list of “major allergens” that restaurants and food manufacturers are required to flag as an ingredient. One would think this change would make it easier for people with sesame allergies to navigate eating at restaurants. Unfortunately, it could have the opposite effect.

  • Relatives of Russian soldiers killed in Makiivka don't believe Russian Defence Ministry

    Families of Russian soldiers who were killed in the Ukrainian town of Makiivka on New Year's Eve at night do not believe the version of events presented by the Ministry of Defence of Russia. Source: Russian BBC service Details: After interviewing the families of the soldiers killed, the BBC came to the conclusion that they do not believe in the version suggested by the Ministry of Defence of Russia, i.

  • Russians lack military equipment, so they throw people at the front

    Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister, has said that the Russian military command does not have the necessary amount of technically ready military equipment, so it is "inundating" the battlefield with "human resources".

  • Ongoing headaches with F-35 fighter jets are rippling through the rest of the US military's combat aircraft fleet

    The F-35 is meant to be the backbone of the US Air Force, Navy, and Marine fighter fleets, but it has become the poster child for readiness woes.

  • Ex-German Green party activist ‘parrots Putin’s propaganda from the front line’

    Prosecutors are investigating a former activist for the German Green Party who gained 200,000 followers while spreading Russian propaganda as a self-styled war reporter.

  • North America aims to make 25% of what it imports from Asia, Mexico says

    Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday. Ebrard was speaking about the outcome of meetings this week in Mexico City between U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ebrard said four representatives from each country will work on the import substitution scheme previously outlined by Lopez Obrador on Tuesday.

  • Why Russia is fighting so hard for Ukraine’s Bakhmut

    Fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine’s Soledar is ongoing as Russia hopes to take full control of the salt mining town and surround its bigger prize: Bakhmut. The city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of Ukraine is strategically important to the war, but has taken outsized significance as Russia seeks to score a rare military…

  • Russia says its forces capture Soledar in east Ukraine

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of the salt-mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine overnight after days of relentless fighting, claiming Moscow's first big battlefield gain after half a year of military setbacks. Earlier on Friday, Kyiv said fighting was still continuing there after what it described as a "hot" night. Russia said the capture of Soledar would make it possible to cut off Ukrainian supply routes to the larger nearby city of Bakhmut, and trap remaining Ukrainian forces there.

  • Shakira Releases Brutal Breakup Song About Ex Gerard Piqué

    The Colombian pop superstar didn't explicitly mention her former soccer player partner by name in the Bizarrap-produced track, but she didn't have to.

  • Russia says it has captured the eastern town of Soledar in what would be rare victory

    Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday that its forces have captured the salt-mining town of Soledar.