Kremlin begins to plan elections for "President Putin"

The Kremlin's domestic political bloc has begun preparations for the 2024 presidential elections in Russia, assuming that Vladimir Putin will take part in them.

Source: Russian news outlet Kommersant, quoting their own sources

Details: According to Kommersant's sources, representatives of the internal political bloc of the President’s Administration are working on various election scenarios and assuming that the campaign will be held as planned in 2024 and that Vladimir Putin will take part in it.

According to the sources of the outlet, it was in this context in particular that these elections were recently discussed with experts.

The last oblast elections in Russia before the upcoming presidential campaign are scheduled for September 2023 and, according to Kommersant sources, will affect a fairly large number of territories.

This means that they can test both technological and substantive ideas that might be applied in 2024, a Russian news outlet writes.

For reference: The next presidential elections in the Russian Federation are scheduled to take place on 17 March 2024, and the election campaign will start after their official appointment by the Federation Council [the upper chamber of Russian Parliament - ed.] in December 2023, that is, in less than a year. The previous presidential elections (2018) were scheduled for 17 December 2017, and Vladimir Putin announced his participation on 6 December.

Background:

Vladimir Putin was elected President of Russia in 2000, 2004, 2012 and 2018. Before the 2012 elections, the presidential term was extended from 4 to 6 years.

After the adoption of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation in 2020, Putin received the right to run for the presidential election in 2024.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!