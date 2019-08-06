Kremlin Bites Back at Anti-Graft Leader Who Taunted Putin Allies

(Bloomberg) -- For years, opposition leader Alexey Navalny embarrassed Russia‘s leadership with YouTube videos exposing their lavish lifestyles and dubious wealth, and the Kremlin put up with it. Now President Vladimir Putin’s patience appears to have run out.

With Navalny in prison and riot police brutally detaining protesters in the largest numbers for years, Russian authorities are targeting his Anti-Corruption Foundation as part of efforts to crush a revived opposition movement. Investigative Committee allegations that unnamed fund employees laundered about 1 billion rubles ($15 million) came as at least 10 people arrested at the peaceful rallies face mass unrest charges that could see them jailed for up to 15 years.

The dark irony of authorities seeking to brand Russia’s most high-profile anti-graft campaigners as corrupt is lost on no one. It comes amid the harshest crackdown on dissent since Putin suppressed months of opposition protests against his return to the Kremlin in 2012 after four years as prime minister.

“Navalny wasn’t dangerous until signs of mass social upheaval appeared,” said Valery Solovei, a Moscow-based political scientist. “The authorities felt that by keeping an eye on him, they could successfully control the opposition,” though he’s seen as a threat now “because of the new-found appetite for street actions and the availability of protest infrastructure,” Solovei said.

Navalny and his foundation, employing a team of researchers and a drone, have gained millions of followers online for their video reports detailing the luxurious homes and lifestyles enjoyed by top officials and their families, extending far beyond what their modest state salaries could support. It’s become a potent tool as ordinary Russians endure five years of declining living standards with no relief in sight.

Duck House

The exposes reached as high as Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who was widely ridiculed after the foundation released videos showing a floating duck house in the grounds of one of his residences. Rubber ducks became symbols of protests against official corruption in dozens of cities that followed one 2017 report, seen 31 million times on YouTube. Medvedev denied Navalny’s allegations that he spent money from a charitable fund to build palaces in Russia and abroad.

Navalny, 43, was barred from running for president against Putin in the 2018 elections by what he has denounced as a politically-motivated fraud conviction. Shortly after being handed a five-year suspended sentence in the July 2013 embezzlement case relating to a timber company, Navalny was allowed to run for Moscow mayor against incumbent Sergei Sobyanin, a Putin loyalist, and received 27% of the vote. When the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Navalny hadn’t got a fair hearing and ordered a new trial, a Russian judge simply re-convicted him.

Navalny also received a suspended sentence in 2014 while his younger brother, Oleg, was jailed for three and a half years after they were convicted in a separate fraud trial involving the Russian branch of French cosmetics company Yves Rocher. Both men denied wrongdoing, and Navalny accused the Kremlin of effectively taking his brother hostage as punishment for his political activism.

The money-laundering charges against the Anti-Corruption Foundation dwarf its yearly budget. It raised 58 million rubles ($891,000) from over 16,000 donors in 2018, according to its annual report. The non-profit avoids donations from abroad that would force it to register under Russia’s strict “foreign agent” law.

‘Political Center’

Navalny was jailed for 30 days last month for urging followers to join an unauthorized protest on July 27 against the exclusion of dozens of opposition candidates for Moscow city council elections in September. Many of those kept off the ballot have cut their political teeth at his foundation, including Lyubov Sobol and Ivan Zhdanov.

“The Anti-Corruption Foundation is, of course, not just a center for the fight against corruption, but also a political center,” said Executive Director Vladimir Ashurkov, who fled to London in 2014 and received political asylum after Russia accused him of embezzling funds raised for Navalny’s mayoral campaign. “Navalny, Sobol, Zhdanov and others are actively engaged in politics.”