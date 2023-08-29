Kremlin boosts security posture amid risks of new coup – Moscow Times

The Kremlin fears a fresh attempt will be made to overthrow the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Russian English-language newspaper the Moscow Times reported on Aug. 28.

The newspaper, citing three sources, including a government official who previously served in the security forces, says the Kremlin believes there might be another “march on Moscow” by fighters of the Wagner mercenary company following the death of the company’s head Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash.



Prigozhin was among 10 people killed when a business jet broke up in the air after departing from Moscow. It is believed to have been brought down either by a missile or by a bomb planted on board.





The Russian special services are already working to monitor and prevent similar "performances" such as Wagner’s march on the Russian capital in late June, the newspaper’s interlocutors claim.

"That tanks could come within 200 kilometers of Moscow made an indelible impression on (Russian dictator) Vladimir Putin, who has ruled for more than two decades," the Moscow Times sources said.

"Prigozhin not only defied the army command, but also disobeyed the president's personal order, so he was recognized as a threat to the regime."

The sources add that the Kremlin will not be able to maintain the Wagner mercenary company in its current form, and it will be disbanded.

Prigozhin's mutiny in Russia and Wagner's march on Moscow - What is known

Prigozhin announced the beginning of an armed conflict with the Russian Defense Ministry on the evening of June 23, claiming that he wanted to “restore justice” in Russia.

He said that the Russian army struck the mercenaries’ “rear camp.” However, the conflict between Prigozhin and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu had started months earlier.

For the few months leading up to his late-June mutiny, the Wagner leader had been persistently demanding the resignation of the Russian defense minister, accusing him of poor management of the Russian armed forces and of not supplying enough ammunition to Wagner forces.

Wagner forces seized control over the main military facilities in the cities of Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh on June 24. They also shot down seven Russian Air Force aircraft.

Prigozhin then demanded meetings with Russia’s top military leadership and threatened to “advance towards Moscow” in a video address shot in Rostov-on-Don.

Putin, in turn, posted a video address saying that the Russian Armed Forces had ordered to eliminate those who led the “mutiny.”

The Wagnerites’ convoys nevertheless moved towards Moscow in a “march for justice,” as Prigozhin called it.

The FSB charged Prigozhin with “inciting insurrection,” while the security forces were preparing to defend Moscow. Putin is believed to have fled the capital to his residence in Valdai, northwest of Moscow.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko then held talks with Prigozhin as his mercenaries closed in on Moscow, Lukashenko’s press office stated, culminating in a deal where Prigozhin agreed to halt his forces’ advance on the Russian capital – in exchange for dropping charges and changes at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Soon after, Prigozhin ordered Wagner mercenaries to turn back from Moscow and return to their combat positions.

On Aug. 23, a plane crashed in Russia’s Tver Oblast, which, according to Russia, was carrying Prigozhin and his "right hand man" Dmitry “Wagner” Utkin. Four days later, they were finally officially declared dead.

