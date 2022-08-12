Kremlin carries out covert "industrial mobilisation" Ukrainian intelligence

FRIDAY, 12 AUGUST 2022, 17:08

Ukrainian intelligence says that covert measures are being taken in Russia with regard to the so-called "industrial mobilisation" of companies and enterprises in the defence sector.

Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: Rostec [a state-owned defence conglomerate] has imposed a ban on leave for all management and many of its staff since the beginning of August.

In some companies within Rostec, the "postponement of leave for an indefinite period" applies to 100% of staff.

In addition, the military-industrial commission of the Russian Federation, headed by Russian president Vladimir Putin, is preparing amendments to the Russian Federation’s state defence procurement programme for 2022. The amendments, which are expected to be approved in early September, will include a 600-700-billion-rouble increase in expenditure.

The purpose of the covert "industrial mobilisation" is to facilitate combat action in the territory of Ukraine. Similar measures are likely to be taken at other defence enterprises in Russia in the near future.

The cancellation of leave is also connected with the government’s attempt to fully control the movements of defence enterprise employees, especially management, amid high-profile cases of individual representatives of Russia’s scientific communities being accused of treason.

Rostec comprises over 800 companies and enterprises in various branches of manufacturing. The company’s portfolio includes up to 40% of all state defence procurement and priority civil programmes.

