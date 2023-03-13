Kremlin claims there are no conditions for peace, only war is possible

The Kremlin is convinced that it is impossible to talk about peace with Ukraine at the moment. Russia will keep fighting to capture Ukrainian territories.

Source: Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin; Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov: "There are no reasons for the situation in Ukraine to obtain a peaceful course at the moment. Achieving our goals continues to be our absolute priority, and will always remain such. This is currently only possible through military means."

Details: Peskov has also commented on several recent developments in Ukraine.

He called an offer to call Russia Moscovia a funny thing and the requirement for monks of the pro-Russian church to leave the premises of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra an outrageous decision.

About renaming the Russian Federation: "You know, such messages or decisions are probably ridiculously funny things. If I am not mistaken, there have already been a lot of jokes about it. I do not believe we need to joke about it again. But I am pointing out again that we can only treat it with a smile. The Russian Federation will remain a great state, a great country, and it will remain Russia, whatever someone else calls it."

About Lavra: "It is disturbing. It is absolutely unprecedented treatment to representatives of the church, the Russian Orthodox Church. We consider this unacceptable. We believe that the world's community has to respond to such an outrageous decision."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!