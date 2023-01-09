Kremlin claims it is not trying to reach agreement with Europe on peace treaty with Kyiv

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Head of Putin's administration, is not in contact with European politicians to persuade them to sign any peace agreements on the war with Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RBC

Quote from Peskov: "No, no one is talking about it, it's just another piece of gossip. If I understand things correctly, there were some reports, but they were about some other person with the surname Kozak. They have a person with that last name there, either in the Rada [Ukrainian Parliament] or somewhere else."

Background:

Earlier, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said that Russia was preparing to escalate the situation in February, and that Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, had held meetings with Europeans and encouraged them to sign supposed peace agreements akin to Minsk-3 [a series of international agreements which sought to end the conflict in Donbas].

Danilov stated that Ukraine would not agree to any such agreements.

