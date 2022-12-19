Kremlin claims Putin not to drag Lukashenko into war

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, claimed that Vladimir Putin, the Russian dictator, would not drag Belarus into the war with Ukraine.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Peskov called the publications about Putin going to Minsk in order to force Belarus to participate in the special military operation "stupid and groundless".

Quote: "[We should – ed.] treat it as utterly stupid, groundless claims. Belarus is a number one ally and partner of Russia.

It is with Belarus that we have the highest level of integration so there is no coercion; everyone takes the steps which are most corresponding to a) the interests of our nations; b) the interests of our Ally State."

Previously: Experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suppose that the visit of Putin to Minsk is an opportunity to put pressure on Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, and strengthen the informational operation concerning a possible Russian offensive on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

Background:

