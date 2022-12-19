Kremlin claims Putin not to drag Lukashenko into war
Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, claimed that Vladimir Putin, the Russian dictator, would not drag Belarus into the war with Ukraine.
Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti
Details: Peskov called the publications about Putin going to Minsk in order to force Belarus to participate in the special military operation "stupid and groundless".
Quote: "[We should – ed.] treat it as utterly stupid, groundless claims. Belarus is a number one ally and partner of Russia.
It is with Belarus that we have the highest level of integration so there is no coercion; everyone takes the steps which are most corresponding to a) the interests of our nations; b) the interests of our Ally State."
Previously: Experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suppose that the visit of Putin to Minsk is an opportunity to put pressure on Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, and strengthen the informational operation concerning a possible Russian offensive on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.
Background:
Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, is planning to visit Minsk, the capital of Belarus, with a broad government delegation on 19 December. At first, a meeting with participation of all Ministers will be held, then a private meeting of Lukashenko and Putin will follow; then, a press conference will conclude the event.
As of 3 p.m. Kyiv time, the Russian dictator was on his way to Belarus; his aircraft was being followed by another three planes at a time.
Viktor Khrenin and Sergey Shoigu, the Ministers of Defence of Belarus and Russia, will also be present at the meeting.
Reportedly, the sides will be discussing "the process of implementing the previously approved programs", specifically trade and economic cooperation and joint projects "with an accent on import substitution", cooperation in the energy sector and security issues.
At the beginning of December, Sergey Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of Russia, went to Minsk. Then, the changes to the agreement with Belarus concerning joint facilitation of regional security in the military sector were signed. It was also revealed that Putin and Lukashenko arranged to meet in December.
