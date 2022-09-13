Kremlin comments on Russian withdrawal in Ukraine and outrage on social media

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:35

The Kremlin says Russian citizens support Vladimir Putin and his actions, despite criticism of the war in Ukraine on social media.

Source: Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President, quoted by Interfax

Quote: "Public opinion is so sensitive to what is happening in the framework of the special military operation [as the Russian Federation calls the war in Ukraine – ed.], it is understandable that public opinion reacts very, very emotionally."

Details: When asked by journalists to comment on the critical posts Russians have been writing on Telegram channels, Peskov said that critical statements about the special military operation "are acceptable under the current legislation in the light of recent events, but the line on this issue is very thin."

At the same time, Peskov claims that "Russians support the president, and this is confirmed by the people’s mood, their actions, their participation in elections, and the choice made by those who used their vote."

Previously: In early September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a rapid counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Russian occupiers are taking away their Cargo 200 [dead soldiers], they are being forced to fight even if injured and they do not have sufficient support. As they withdraw, Russian forces are leaving a lot of equipment behind.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War say that defenders of Ukraine have rapidly recaptured almost the entire territory of Kharkiv Oblast.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ offensive in Kherson Oblast and Donbas has also intensified.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported in his evening video address on 12 September that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already liberated more than 6,000 sq. km of our land from the occupiers.

