Kremlin comments on video of murder of Wagner Group mercenary for surrendering to Ukrainian army

The Kremlin said that the scandalous video does not concern them
In a video posted on social media, the exchanged Russian serviceman talks about his “desertion”, after which an unknown person kills him with a blow to the head with a sledgehammer.

Despite the brutality of Nuzhin's murder and the public outcry, the Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin called it “just.”

Read also: Ukraine’s SBU interrogates PMC Wagner members, digs more proof of war crimes

“A dog deserves a dog’s death,” said Prigozhin.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the footage of the murder of the mercenary, saying that he was unsure if the footage was genuine.

“It’s none of our business,” he added.

Nuzhin was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of September. After that, he gave an interview in which he declared his hatred for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his desire to join the Ukrainian army to fight against the Russian Armed Forces.

Read also: Wagner attempts to recruit fighters in border regions with Ukraine – Russian media

According to available data, the mercenary returned to Russia as part of the exchange of prisoners.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

