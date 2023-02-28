Kremlin complains of Scholz and Macron not contacting Putin at all lately

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President, has stated that Vladimir Putin remains open to negotiations about Ukraine, but neither German Chancellor Olaf Scholz nor French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom the Kremlin wants to be in touch, are contacting Russia at the moment at all.

Source: Peskov's interview with the Izvestiya news outlet

Quote from Peskov: "We have heard a lot of statements from Scholz and Macron, who said they would continue to speak with Putin in order to look for some ways out of the situation. However, there have been no initiatives recently."

Details: Peskov has recalled that Macron declared his readiness to call Putin five or six times, but the Kremlin has not received any requests for such a conversation. "Everybody has to know this: there were no requests or considerations of possible time frames for such a conversation," Peskov added.

Nevertheless, the Russian President's press secretary has said that Putin remains open to "any contacts that will help Russia achieve its own goals through various means".

"Mainly peaceful ones, at the negotiation table, but when that is not possible, with military ways, as we see now," he explained.

Background:

In the middle of February 2023, Macron stated that he supported Russia’s defeat in the war in Ukraine while also warning against an aspiration to "destroy" Moscow, which, according to Macron, would never be Paris' position.

On 26 February 2023, Olaf Scholz criticised China's "peace plan" to settle Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as the document does not mention the withdrawal of the Russian army.

Peskov claimed that Moscow studies the "peaceful plan" of China but so far sees no reasons to go "in a peaceful direction".

