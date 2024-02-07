Kremlin confirms Putin interview with Tucker Carlson

STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted an interview to U.S. TV host Tucker Carlson, according to the Kremlin…

…in what would be the Russian leader's first interview given to an American journalist since before the country’s invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

In a Tucker Carlson Network video released on Tuesday, the former Fox News host said he wanted viewers to know as much as possible about Russia's view of its invasion of Ukraine.

Carlson: “We are not here because we love Vladimir Putin. We are here because we love the United States. We want it to remain prosperous and free. // We are not encouraging you to agree with what Putin may say in this interview, but we are urging you to watch it. You should know as much as you can. And then, like a free citizen and not a slave, you can decide for yourself.”

A Kremlin spokesperson said Putin agreed to talk to Carlson because his approach differed from what he called "one-sided" reporting of the Ukraine conflict by many Western news outlets.

Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, was last formally interviewed by a U.S. media outlet in October 2021.

Many Western media organizations have left Moscow or shuttered their operations due to onerous media laws passed shortly after the war.

In March 2023, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, an American citizen, was detained on spying charges.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said the interview will likely be posted on X and TuckerCarlson.com on Thursday.