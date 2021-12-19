Kremlin convinced WHO will approve Sputnik V vaccine within months -Ifax

Vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Omsk
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin is convinced that the World Health Organization (WHO) will recognise Russia's flagship Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine within a few months, the Interfax news agency cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Russia had still not handed over all the information needed for the vaccine to be approved by the WHO because of differences in regulatory standards.

"I am deeply convinced that literally within a few months... the WHO will approve Sputnik and it will also then be possible to move forward on this path with the Europeans," Interfax quoted Peskov as saying.

The WHO expects to receive the relevant documents by the end of the year, RIA reported, citing WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

In a documentary about the COVID-19 pandemic, aired on state television channel Rossiya 1 in Russia's Far East ahead of scheduled programming in Moscow, Peskov said mortality in Russia was very high, describing it as a tragedy and something that preoccupied President Vladimir Putin and his presidential administration.

Russia reported 1,023 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday. The country's overall death toll is the third worst in the world, behind only the United States and Brazil, according to Reuters calculations.

Peskov described people who refuse to get vaccinated as "dangerous fools", TASS reported.

Many Russians have said they are reluctant to get vaccinated. Some people say they are hesitant due to mistrust of the authorities, while others cite concerns about the safety of vaccines.

Peskov also said that staff in the presidential administration and their relatives were sadly among those dying from the virus, but played down fears that Putin may get infected.

He said Putin has been vaccinated, revaccinated and took part in a trial of a nasal form of its Sputnik vaccine against COVID-19.

"He has the necessary number of specialists and doctors working around him... who ensure his epidemiological safety," Peskov was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Roughly 80% of L.A. city workers report being vaccinated ahead of Saturday deadline

    Los Angeles city employees must show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or are seeking a medical or religious exemption by Saturday.

  • SC lawyer represents Murdaugh financial victim, asks if PMPED was ‘asleep at the wheel’

    Justin Bamberg, an attorney and state lawmaker, said he represents a victim of Murdaugh’s who lost $95,000. He plans to sue Murdaugh’s former firm PMPED.

  • Serbians protesters block govt. building over mining

    Nationwide protests over the last four weeks were initially sparked by new laws on expropriation of land and referenda which environmental activists say would make it easier for mining companies to push through their plans.Conservative President Aleksandar Vucic sent the expropriation law back to parliament for reworking at the beginning of December, but protesters are calling for the cancellation of deals with mining companies such as Rio Tinto.Protest leader Aleksandar Jovanovic Cuta said protesters wanted to see the government "expel" Rio Tinto from Serbia.Authorities in the western town of Loznica said on Thursday (December 16) they were scrapping a plan adopted this year to open a lithium mine run by Rio Tinto in the area after opposition from activists.However, Rio Tinto said it would not abandon the plan.Protester Danijela Nestorovic said the abandonment of the project was "only throwing dust into people's eyes" to make it seem as if protesters were being listened to.Lithium is in high demand globally as a vital ingredient in batteries for electric cars, while another expected mining product, borates, is used in solar panels and wind turbines.Rio has promised to adhere to all domestic and EU environmental standards, but environmentalists say its planned $2.4 billion mine would irreversibly pollute drinking water.

  • White House says Putin hasn't made up mind on invading Ukraine

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that U.S. intelligence agencies assess that Russian President Vladimir Putin still hasn't made up his mind on whether to invade Ukraine but is giving "serious consideration" to doing so.The assessment is consistent from last week, when President Biden spoke with Putin and warned him Russia would face economic consequences if it launched a military invasion of its neighbor."The...

  • Lillard scores 43 points, Trail Blazers snap 7-game skid

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak, beating the Charlotte Hornets 125-116 on Friday night. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups believes Lillard's game has benefitted from improved health. Lillard has been nursing an abdominal injury all season.

  • As Financial Need Grows, Brazil Opts to Alienate a Key Source of Help

    President Jair Bolsonaro has chosen the worst time to pick a fight with the International Monetary Fund, writes Desmond Lachman of the American Enterprise Institute.

  • LA, San Francisco Bay Area lost residents during pandemic

    Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area both lost population during the pandemic, according to new data released Friday as the nation's most populous state posted just its second year-over-year decline in history. California estimates its population twice per year. The first report, released in May, estimates the population for the previous calendar year.

  • Florida man who threw plank, extinguisher at police gets longest Capitol riot sentence

    A federal judge sentenced a U.S. Capitol rioter to more than five years in prison on Friday on charges that he threw a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police during the Jan. 6 attack on the seat of government. The Department of Justice said Robert Scott Palmer of Largo, Florida, was sentenced to 63 months for assaulting law enforcement with dangerous weapons during the assault, which took place as Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress met to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

  • Biden's Year 1 accomplishments outlined in new memo

    White House communications director Kate Bedingfield sent Democratic lawmakers a memo outlining President Biden's Year 1 accomplishments, even with Build Back Better in limbo.Driving the news: A copy came down the Axios AM chimney. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Vaccines: "490 million shots in arms ... At this time last year: less than 1% of Americans were fully vaccinated. Today: More than 71% of American adults are fully vaccinated."First shot: "At t

  • Steve Kerr credits 'good fortune' for 400 wins as NBA coach

    Steve Kerr credits the players he's coached over the years for 400 wins as a head coach.

  • Lawmakers, former officials issue urgent appeals for Biden to help Afghanistan

    House lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to prioritize assistance to Afghanistan in the face of a crippling economic and humanitarian crisis facing the country."No one benefits from a failed state in Afghanistan," a bipartisan group of 39 lawmakers wrote on Thursday, in a letter to the State and Treasury departments, calling for the release of Afghan assets - which amount to an estimated $9.5 billion - that were frozen in the wake...

  • How COVID-19 upended Blinken's diplomatic mission

    U.S. Air Force Special Air Mission 50601 departed from Joint Base Andrews on the night of Dec. 9 with an ambitious journey ahead — an eight-day, around-the-world trip with America's top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Air Force confirmed on Saturday that at least two members of its crew on the plane had tested positive for COVID. “Two U.S. Air Force aircrew members supporting the Secretary of State’s international travel tested positive for COVID-19," Ann Stefanek, the chief of media operations for the Air Force, said in a statement.

  • Ronaldo says he is buying first club Cruzeiro

    Former Brazil striker Ronaldo said on Saturday that he was buying Cruzeiro, the club where he made his professional debut, but which has been languishing in Brazil's Serie B for two seasons.

  • US Olympians to be briefed on Chinese law before Beijing Games

    The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Friday that it is preparing athletes and officials for a 2022 Beijing Winter Games "unlike any other" amid continuing coronavirus concerns and criticism of China's human rights record.

  • White House's Sullivan says US prepared for dialogue with Russia

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that the United States is prepared for dialogue with Russia over its security demands and will present its own concerns. "We're going to put on the table our concerns," Sullivan said at a Council on Foreign Relations event. Sullivan also said the latest assessment from the U.S. government is that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not made a decision to invade Ukraine.

  • Omicron coronavirus cases surge in UK, scientists see bigger wave

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday which government advisors said could be just the tip of the iceberg, and London's mayor declared a "major incident" to help the city's hospitals cope. The number of Omicron cases recorded across the country hit almost 25,000 as of 1800 GMT on Friday, up by more than 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. Seven people believed to have had the Omicron variant had died as of Thursday, up from one death in the UKHSA's previous data which ran up to Tuesday.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell, declaring prosecutors didn’t prove anything, says she won’t testify

    After 553 docket entries, 533 days in prison, 33 witnesses and 15 days in court, testimony in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded Friday, with Maxwell announcing she would not testify in her own defense.

  • Facebook pays fines to Russia over banned content

    Facebook has paid 17 million roubles ($229,643) in fines owed in Russia for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, but with the threat of a potentially larger fine looming. Facebook parent Meta, along with Alphabet's Google, faces a court case next week for suspected repeated violations of Russian legislation on content and could be fined a percentage of its annual revenue in Russia. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

  • The Fed Could Be Shifting Gears at Just the Wrong Time

    With Covid cases resurgent, household finances weakening, and inflation expected to ebb, the Federal Reserve might be acting too quickly to curb its stimulus spending.

  • Europe reimposes restrictions to curb omicron; Netherlands to lockdown again

    Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, including a new nationwide lockdown introduced by the Dutch government.