Kremlin convinced that Western weapons will not prevent Russia from winning the war
ROMAN PETRENKO - THURSDAY, 5 MAY 2022, 13:44 Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has said that intelligence and other assistance provided by NATO to the Ukrainian forces will not prevent Russia from achieving all the goals of the "special operation". Source: Peskov, in comments to journalists quoted by Russian media Quote from Peskov: "Our military is well aware that the US, the UK, and NATO in general are constantly transmitting intelligence, and other parameters, to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Coupled with the flows of weapons that these same countries and the alliance are sending to Ukraine, these are all actions that are not conducive to the quick completion of the 'special operation', but cannot prevent the achievement of the goals set out in the 'special military operation'. Background: the US House of Representatives has approved a lend-lease bill that would allow for a more effective shipment of weapons, ammunition and equipment to Ukraine.