Kremlin critic Kara-Murza goes on trial for treason

4
·3 min read

Russia on Monday began the closed-door trial of jailed opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who faces up to two decades in prison on treason charges for comments critical of the Kremlin.

His trial is the latest in a string of cases against opposition voices in Russia in a crackdown that has intensified since President Vladimir Putin deployed troops in Ukraine last year.

Kara-Murza, 41, was charged over remarks critical of Moscow made at three public events abroad, his lawyer told the state-run TASS news agency, insisting the comments "did not pose any threat to the country".

The charges carry a maximum term of 20 year in prison, and an AFP journalist reported from court in Moscow that the proceedings had begun.

"A true Russian patriot, he stands accused of high treason for his tireless fight for a Putin-free Russia," his wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza wrote on social media.

Kara-Murza was detained in April last year on charges of disseminating what the authorities deem to be "fake news" about the Russian army.

That case was launched over his address about Russia's Ukraine offensive to members of the lower house of the Arizona Legislature last March.

In August 2022, Kara-Murza was accused of being affiliated with an "undesirable organisation" for participating in a conference in support of political prisoners.

And he was added to Russia's foreign agent list -- a label reminiscent of the "enemy of the people" branding that was used during Soviet times to isolate dissidents.

- Won't 'give up' -

A Russian citizen by birth, Kara-Murza received British citizenship after moving to the United Kingdom with his mother when he was 15.

The Western-educated activist and journalist was a close associate of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead near the Kremlin in 2015, and Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oligarch turned Putin critic.

Kara-Murza says he was poisoned twice -- in 2015 and 2017 -- because of his political activities, but he continued to spend long periods of time in Russia.

In an interview with AFP in June 2021, Kara-Murza said he had no intention of permanently leaving Russia.

"There was no scenario under which I would not come back. We are Russian politicians. Our place is here at home in Russia," he said.

"The biggest gift that those of us who oppose Vladimir Putin could give to the Kremlin would be to give up and run away," Kara-Murza added.

In October 2022, Kara-Murza was awarded the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Moscow has stepped up efforts to stamp out dissent in the year since Putin sent troops into Ukraine.

Almost all of Putin's best-known political opponents have either fled the country or are in jail.

Putin's most vocal domestic critic Alexei Navalny is currently serving a nine-year jail term on embezzlement charges widely seen as political.

Navalny in 2020 survived a near-fatal poisoning with a Soviet-made nerve agent, blaming the attack on the Kremlin.

He was arrested in January 2021 on his return to Moscow after receiving treatment in Germany.

"Navalny," a film that examines the poisoning of the jailed dissident, on Sunday won the Oscar for best documentary feature at the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood .

Another prominent opposition politician Ilya Yashin was in December last year sentenced to eight years and six months in a penal colony for his Ukraine remarks.

bur/pvh

Recommended Stories

  • UN inquiry commission: Quake aid was slow to reach Syria

    The international community and the Syrian government did not act quickly enough last month to help people in need in the rebel-held northwest after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and conflict-ravaged Syria, a U.N.-backed commission said Monday. The Feb. 6 magnitude 7.8 earthquake and strong aftershocks that ravaged southern Turkey and northwestern Syria killed more than 50,000 people, including over 6,000 in Syria. The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria said there should be an investigation into why it took a week to open border crossings for aid to flow.

  • Desolation in east DR Congo village after ADF attack

    Only a few survivors are left in the village of Mukondi, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where ADF militants hacked dozens of people to death during an attack this week.&nbsp;On Wednesday, fighters from the militia, which is aligned to the Islamic State group, killed over 40 people in Mukondi and the nearby village of Mausa, according to local officials.Some villagers described how they had welcomed the fighters before the killing started.&nbsp;Kavugho Tsongo, a 40-year-old farmer from Mukondi, said that villagers initially thought the armed men -- who were wearing military fatigues -- &nbsp;were simply paying a visit.&nbsp;The fighters killed her sister-in-law and nephew. "They were chopped by machetes in my presence," Tsongo said.Dozens of armed groups plague troubled eastern Congo, many of them a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and 2000s.But the ADF is among the deadliest, accused of slaughtering thousands of civilians.&nbsp;Last week, the United States offered a reward of up to $5 million for information concerning ADF leader Seka Musa Baluku.Mukondi bore the brunt of the militia's latest violence this week. AFP visited the relatively large settlement, in North Kivu province's Beni territory, on Friday.&nbsp;Village chief Deogratias Kasereka said that there had been no shooting during the attack. "They used bladed weapons, machetes, axes".&nbsp;Thirty-one people were killed in the village, according to Kasereka, which now lies almost empty as the inhabitants have fled.AFP was unable to independently confirm the number of people killed in the attack.- Torched houses -Kambale Kivyeku, 58, said he had left his field and arrived in Mukondi to find houses on fire.&nbsp;He asked men who were nearby what was going on. "Without knowing it, I had just spoken to the rebels," Kivyeku said.&nbsp;The fighters told him to drop to the ground and they pointed a gun at him before beating him with a tree branch.&nbsp;"I don't know whether I escaped by magic," Kivyeku said.&nbsp;Moise Kambale Kirimbi, who is also a farmer, said that the militants killed a family member during the attack and also torched his home.&nbsp;"I don't know where to go," the 38-year-old said, adding that there were few soldiers to protect the area.In their absence, local militias known as Mai-Mai provide security.&nbsp;"I'm appealing to the government to track these rebels down," Kirimbi said, referring to the ADF. "They must be prevented from returning".Efforts to defeat the ADF, and other militias, have so far fallen flat.&nbsp;North Kivu and neighbouring Ituri province have been under a so-called "state of siege" since 2021, with security officials running the local governments in a bid to stamp out the violence.The DRC and Uganda also launched a joint offensive that year to drive the ADF out of their Congolese strongholds, but the measures have so far failed to end the group's attacks.Remaining residents interviewed by AFP said that the militants had torched 16 buildings in Mukondi, including a clinic.At the nearest hospital, 7 kilometres (4 miles) away, most of the wounded survivors have presented with head wounds.&nbsp;Hospital director Justin Muyisa said he had received 17 wounded patients since the attack, including 11 children, some of whom are in critical condition.&nbsp;"We have no assistance, we urgently need medicine," he said.&nbsp;sm/at/eml/cw

  • Russia not ready for any peace talks, says EU official

    The European Union does not see any signs of Russia’s readiness for peace negotiations, European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said during a press conference in Brussels on March 13.

  • Russia Remains India’s Main Arms Supplier But Imports Dip Sharply

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia remains India’s main source of weapons even as the nation has drastically trimmed purchases, highlighting the challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi of recalibrating New Delhi’s dependence on Moscow, while its borders with both China and Pakistan remain tense. Most Read from BloombergTreasuries Surge, Stocks Up on Bets for Fed Pause: Markets WrapFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s

  • Russian Oil Flows Rebound as India Snaps Up More Pacific Cargoes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude flows rebounded last week, with India now making inroads into the country’s Pacific exports having taken the bulk of cargoes shipped from western ports after a European embargo.Most Read from BloombergTreasuries Surge, Stocks Up on Bets for Fed Pause: Markets WrapFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesUS Discusses Fun

  • UK, Bank of England facilitate sale of SVB UK to HSBC

    Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government and the Bank of England had facilitated a private sale of the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank to HSBC, in a move which would protect deposits without taxpayer support. The Bank of England said the wider UK banking system remained safe, sound, and well capitalised. "This ensures customer deposits are protected and can bank as normal, with no taxpayer support," Hunt said in a statement on Monday.

  • Ukrainian game developers reject Russian hackers’ blackmail demands

    Ukrainian video game developer GSC Game World has published a response to a blackmail threat from Russian hackers who said they would leak data abouot the upcoming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: HEART OF CHORNOBYL video game.

  • German Catholics challenge Vatican with sweeping reform drive

    Germany's Catholic Church has ended a landmark renewal project by agreeing a slew of reforms including blessing same-sex marriages and allowing female deacons, at the risk of angering the Vatican.Deacons can assist priests during Mass, perform baptisms and bless marriages.

  • ICC to seek warrants against Russians over alleged Ukraine war crimes - source

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The International Criminal Court (ICC) is expected to seek its first arrest warrants against Russian individuals in relation to the conflict in Ukraine "in the short term", a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. The prosecutor of the ICC is expected to ask a pre-trial judge to approve issuing warrants against several Russians for the abduction of children from Ukraine to Russia and the targeting of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, said the source, who commented on condition of anonymity. It was unclear which Russian individuals the ICC prosecutor would seek warrants for or exactly when, but the warrants could include the crime of genocide, said the source.

  • 'Navalny' wins best documentary feature Oscar

    "Navalny," a film that examines the poisoning of jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, on Sunday won the Oscar for best documentary feature.The film, which premiered at the Sundance film festival in January 2022, won a BAFTA last month.

  • Polish team backs Ukraine with yellow and blue ribbons at 2023 Oscar ceremony

    The Polish team of the movie “EO”, which was nominated for the Best International Feature at 95th Academy Awards was the only one to openly support Ukraine at the ceremony, held in Los Angeles, the United States, overnight on March 13.

  • 5 free agents for the Lions to avoid

    Not every available free agent is a good idea for the Lions. Here are five players they should avoid.

  • Two-thirds of Ukrainians want liberation of all of Ukraine, including Crimea

    64% of Ukrainians are convinced that it is necessary to try to liberate the entire territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, even if it means a more prolonged war and less support from the West. Source: Results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on 22 February - 6 March Quote: "The majority of respondents, 64%, believe that Ukraine should try to liberate the entire territory, including Crimea, even if there is a risk of reduced Western support and a longe

  • Desmond Bane with an and one vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies) with an and one vs the Dallas Mavericks, 03/11/2023

  • South Korean plaintiffs in Japan forced labour cases reject compensation plan

    The three surviving South Koreans who have won court cases over being forced to work under Japanese colonial rule have formally rejected a government compensation plan, potentially throwing up legal obstacles for Seoul as it seeks to mend ties with Tokyo. Seoul announced last week that South Korean companies would compensate people forced to work under Japan's 1910-1945 rule, seeking to end a spat that has undercut U.S.-led efforts to present a unified front against China and North Korea. Three of 15 plaintiffs in cases where South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Japanese firms to pay reparations in 2018 are still alive and all are formally rejecting the government proposal, a representative said on Monday.

  • Kremlin says Navalny documentary Oscar shows Hollywood 'politicisation'

    "Navalny", which won the Academy Award for best feature documentary on Sunday, shows the Kremlin critic recovering in Germany from being poisoned with a nerve agent in Siberia in 2020, and working with the investigative news outlet Bellingcat to unmask those responsible. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had not watched the film, but that nevertheless, "I dare to assume that there is of course a certain element of politicisation of the topic".

  • Rights group: Egypt withheld documents of dissidents abroad

    Egypt's authorities refused to produce or renew documents for dozens of journalists, critics and lawyers living abroad, a leading rights group said Monday, in a clampdown on dissent that reaches overseas. According to an investigation undertaken by U.S.-based Human Rights Watch last year, Egyptian authorities refused to provide or renew birth certificates, passports and other essential documents despite requests from some 26 Egyptians residing abroad. The 26 dissidents, journalists and lawyers were living in Turkey, Germany, Malaysia, Qatar and two other undisclosed countries in Africa and the Gulf when the investigation took place, HRW said.

  • Madagascar migrants drown trying to reach French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte

    They were travelling from Madagascar to Mayotte, which lies some 400km across the ocean.

  • Ukraine-Russia news – latest: Putin and Wagner group reach ‘boiling point’ in Bakhmut rivalry

    Bloody battle continues to rage in Donetsk Oblast

  • A noisy fight over student parties amplifies California housing crisis

    Berkeley neighbors are sick of all this noise, noise, noise, noise.