Kremlin critic Navalny defends himself in court

STORY: The hearing took place at the IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo, about 145 miles (235 km) east of Moscow, where Navalny is already serving sentences totaling 11-1/2 years.

His supporters accuse Russian authorities of trying to break him in prison to silence his criticism of President Vladimir Putin, something the Kremlin denies.

Journalists were not admitted to the courtroom, but were able to follow proceedings by video link from a room nearby, with barely intelligible audio.