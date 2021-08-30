Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman leaves Russia - Ifax

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh speaks with journalists after a court hearing in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has left Russia, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing two anonymous sources.

One of the sources said Yarmysh has flown to the Finnish capital Helsinki. Yarmysh did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

A Russian court imposed 18 months of restrictions on her freedom of movement earlier this month, after finding her guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety rules.

Russian authorities have cracked down hard on the opposition before a parliamentary election next month, and many of Navalny's most prominent allies have left Russia rather than face restrictions or jail at home.

The court ruling banned Yarmysh from leaving her home at night, from taking part in rallies, and from changing her home address without first notifying prison authorities.

She was found guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety rules over what police said was an illegal protest in support of Navalny last winter. She has said the charge was politically motivated and has appealed.

Navalny is serving 2-1/2 years in jail for parole violations in an embezzlement case he says was trumped up. Navalny's allies accuse the authorities of using the law to crush dissenting voices.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh;Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese foreign minister calls for world to 'positively guide' Taliban

    The Chinese minister of foreign affairs reportedly called for the world to "positively guide" the Taliban in their newly acquired role leading the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a phone call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday.

  • US donates 55 military vehicles to Kosovo

    Kosovo on Monday received 55 armored security vehicles donated by the United States for the Kosovo Security Force, or KSF. The U.S. has heavily supported the KSF’s 3,400-troop force which was turned into a regular army more than two years ago, although its name has not been changed to armed forces as planned. President Vjosa Osmani said the donation was another proof of the “special and close relationship” between the two countries.

  • Hong Kong shirtmaker Esquel Group resumes lawsuit in bid to remove Xinjiang unit from US forced-labour sanctions list

    Hong Kong-based Esquel Group, one of the world's biggest shirtmakers, said it had resumed litigation to remove its Xinjiang unit from an American blacklist after it failed to reach an agreement with the US Commerce Department on what conditions it could be removed. Earlier this month, Esquel won a rare victory over a US blacklisting when the End-User Review Committee, a US inter-agency body, voted to remove its Changji Esquel unit under certain conditions from the so-called entity list, which pr

  • Minnesota Democrats clash over ballot measure to overhaul MPD

    The measure on Minneapolis' November ballot to overhaul the police department is dividing Minnesota Democrats.Driving the news: Three prominent elected Democrats — Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig — came out in opposition of the measure last week.Their comments sparked backlash from Minneapolis progressives and supporters of the proposed charter amendment.Some criticized Walz and Craig for weighing in when they live outside the city, noting that the measure is sup

  • Coronavirus latest news: Europe faces 236,000 more deaths by December, WHO warns

    GPs paid £100 an hour to see patients from home Two-tier pandemic: Taiwan opens up, but migrants get restrictions Britain trails rest of Europe in return to the skies Comment: This pale imitation of freedom isn't good enough

  • Facing China 'squeeze', Taiwan launches English-language news platform

    Taiwan launched a new English-language news and media streaming platform on Monday aiming to give it a greater voice on the world stage and help to tackle Beijing's "squeeze" of the Chinese-claimed island on the world stage. Taiwan+, backed by T$775 million ($28 million) in government funding, will broadcast content online focusing on news, as well as features about Taiwan, from food and tourism to culture and technology. President Tsai Ing-wen, in a recorded message to the launch party at a Taipei museum, said Taiwan needed a platform to highlight to the world the island's diversity, democratic achievements and aspiration to contribute to the international community.

  • Afghan commandos could fight for British Army like Gurkhas

    Afghan special forces personnel could become a new regiment of the Army akin to the Gurkhas under proposals put forward to ministers, The Telegraph understands.

  • Chinese foreign minister tells top U.S. diplomat world must 'positively guide' Taliban

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Sunday that the international community should engage with Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers and "positively guide" them, China's foreign ministry said. Washington should work with the international community to provide economic and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, help the new regime run governmental functions normally, maintain social stability, and stop the currency from depreciating and the cost of living from rising, Wang said, according to a statement.

  • The ‘exceedingly dangerous’ next 30 hours: Countdown to US Afghanistan final exit

    GOING DARK IN 30: If you’re reading this newsletter at 8 a.m. Washington time, it’s 4:30 p.m. In Kabul. Just under 30 hours until midnight Aug. 31 in Afghanistan. By this time tomorrow morning, there will be less than eight hours before the deadline, and the last of the U.S. troops in Afghanistan may already be gone.

  • SpaceX launched a rocket capsule to the International Space Station carrying avocados, ants, shrimp, and a robotic arm

    The SpaceX shipment, traveling on a rocket called the Dragon, contains more than 4,800 pounds of supplies and food.

  • Fauci Rips Ron DeSantis Fundraising Site Selling Anti-Vax Shirts Amid COVID Crisis

    “There’s no place” for “that kind of politicization” in a health crisis, the nation's top infectious disease expert told Jake Tapper.

  • Republican hawks wane even as Afghanistan elevates national security issues

    The calamitous U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan and escalation of terrorist threats against American interests are failing to reverse the declining influence of Republican hawks precipitated by the rise of former President Donald Trump.

  • U.S. Kabul evacuation continues 'uninterrupted' amid apparently failed rocket attack

    U.S. Kabul evacuation continues 'uninterrupted' amid apparently failed rocket attack

  • U.S. Shoots Down Rockets Fired at Kabul Airport

    As the Tuesday Afghanistan withdrawal deadline set by the Biden administration approaches, Islamic militants are stepping up their attacks on Hamid Karzai International Airport.

  • US Embassy urges evacuation of Kabul airport due to 'specific, credible threat'

    Officials are encouraging U.S. citizens to avoid Hamid Karzai International Airport due to a "specific, credible threat" just hours after President Joe Biden warned the area could experience a second attack following Thursday's blast.

  • Report: El Salvador in talks with gangs

    President Nayib Bukele’s government has been secretly negotiating with El Salvador’s three main gangs in order to fulfill his 2019 campaign promise to lower the number of murders to zero, according to official documents dug up by news site El Faro.Why it matters: Bukele had repeatedly criticized previous officials who secretly bargained with gang members for “negotiating with the people’s blood on the line.”Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Would David Perdue challenge Trump GOP foe Brian Kemp for the Georgia gubernatorial nomination?

    Speculation is mounting in Georgia that Republican David Perdue is mulling a primary challenge against Gov. Brian Kemp even as the former senator remains mum on a possible 2022 campaign.

  • Wife of murdered Greek ambassador jailed over his death in Brazil

    Françoise de Souza Oliveira was found guilty of planning the murder with her lover, who confessed.

  • School accused of sex trafficking ties faces wage theft suit

    A Twin Cities acupuncture school and clinic that had a massage program shuttered by the state last year over suspicions of sex trafficking is facing more questions about its practices, Axios has learned.What's happening: A class action suit filed against the American Academy of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (AAAOM) alleges that owners engaged in an "illegal, intentional, and systematic scheme" to steal wages from its acupuncturists.The federal complaint claims the clinic's previous owner did

  • “Egregiously mishandled”: Vulnerable Dems distance from Biden over Afghanistan

    Vulnerable House and Senate Democrats are distancing themselves from President Biden over Afghanistan, with one calling the evacuation "egregiously mishandled."Why it matters: Biden's poll numbers have fallen as the Delta variant spread and the Afghanistan exit proved harrowing. Now, some Democrats in swing states and districts are publicly distancing themselves.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMany moderate Democrats and their a