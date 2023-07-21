Kremlin critic who shot down flight MH17 arrested for ‘inciting extremism’

Girkin was taken to Moscow’s Meshchansky district court for a pre-trial hearing - Alexander Zemlianichenko/AFP

The former Russian security officer convicted of shooting down Malaysian airlines flight MH17 was arrested in Moscow, as the Kremlin widened a crackdown on dissent after last month’s Wagner mutiny.

On Friday morning, officers from Russia’s Investigative Committee arrested Igor “Strelkov” Girkin, an extreme nationalist militia leader turned blogger, at his Moscow flat.

At a court appearance in the afternoon he was detained for two months on extremism charges.

His wife, Mirslava Reginskaya, said in a statement released on his Telegram channel that he was arrested at their home at about 11.30 in the morning while she was out.

“I do not know anything about the whereabouts of my husband, he did not get in touch,” Ms Reginskaya said.

Girkin, seen here in 2014, was heavily involved in the previous invasion of eastern Ukraine - Dmitry Lovetsky/AP Photo

At a court appearance later in the afternoon, prosecutors from the Federal Security Service (FSB) requested that he be remanded in custody on charges of inciting extremism. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Girkin stood motionless in a glass cage, his arms folded, during the hearing.

Girkin, a former FSB officer, was involved in the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and played a key role in Russia’s first invasion of eastern Ukraine the same year.

He later fell out with the Kremlin over Vladimir Putin’s refusal to commit to a full-scale war at that time and emerged as an extreme Right-wing critic of the government.

His arrest comes a month after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary chief, launched a short-lived mutiny that saw his men seize control of Rostov and march on Moscow.

Girkin had a public feud with Prigozhin, who he had earlier accused of plotting a coup, and there is no evidence linking him to the plot.

Rather his arrest suggests a broader crackdown on “angry nationalists” whose venomous criticisms of the war effort have previously been tolerated.

“Strelkov had overstepped all conceivable boundaries a long time ago, sparking the desire among security forces – from the FSB to military chiefs – to apprehend him,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, an expert on the Russian elite.

“[His] arrest undeniably serves the interests of the ministry of defence. This is a direct outcome of Prigozhin’s mutiny: the army’s command now wields greater political leverage to quash its opponents in the public sphere.”

‘Pulling the trigger’ in Donbas

Igor Girkin fought as a foreign volunteer in wars in Transnistria and Bosnia in the 1990s before joining the FSB. He has been accused of involvement in the disappearance of several Chechen men during the second Chechen War. His nom-de-guerre, Strelkov, means “shooter” or “rifleman”.

In 2014, he claimed credit for “pulling the trigger” on the war in Donbas when he and a group of other Russian volunteers seized control of the town of Slavyansk and proclaimed himself “defence minister” of the break away Donetsk People’s Republic.

Last November, a Dutch court sentenced him to life in prison for the murders of 298 people on board MH17, a Malaysian airlines Boeing 777 that a Russian Buk missile launcher shot down over eastern Ukraine in July 2014.

A Joint Investigation Team in the Netherlands found Girkin and three others were responsible for the MH17 disaster - Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/EPA-EFE/REX

He eventually fell out with the Kremlin and was forced to return to Moscow, where he founded a short-lived Right-wing political movement aimed at overthrowing Vladimir Putin before turning to blogging.

The authorities sidelined him by barring him from state media, but allowed him to remain at liberty, possibly because of his connections in the FSB and his cache with the hardline pro-war community.

He initially welcomed the invasion of February 2022, but was barred from fighting there and soon became a vocal critic of what he saw as half measures in the Russian war effort, broadcasting frequent predictions of defeat to his 875,000 Telegram subscribers.

He has personally insulted almost every prominent figure in the Russian war effort including Putin, Sergei Shoigu, the defence minister, and the now-exiled Yevgeny Prigozhin, who he correctly predicted would attempt an armed uprising. In April he founded another movement – Club of Angry Patriots – to unite pro-war voices who believe the Kremlin has botched the war.

In a post on July 18, he called on Putin to relinquish power to “to someone truly capable and responsible”.

RBK, a Russian newspaper, reported that a former employee of the Wagner mercenary group had filed a complaint against Girkin, prompting the arrest.

‘Pasha has been arrested!’

Later on Friday, Pavel Gubarev, a Ukrainian-born separatist who worked with Girkin in Donbas in 2014 and co-founded the Club of Angry Patriots with him, was also arrested.

“Pasha has been arrested!” Katerina Gubareva, his wife, wrote on her Telegram channel. She said she was going to Moscow’s Meshchansky district court, where Girkin had appeared earlier in the day, and called on “all Russian patriots” to join her there.

