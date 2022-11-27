Kremlin defends Russian-led security alliance after Armenia criticism

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference in Samarkand
10
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday said attempts to break up a Russian-led security alliance had always existed and would continue to do so, but insisted that the alliance remained in high demand following criticism this week from Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called into question the effectiveness of the six-nation Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) at a summit this week.

Armenia requested assistance from the organisation in September, but received only a promise to send observers. Pashinyan contrasted that with the alliance's rapid decision in January to send troops to CSTO member Kazakhstan to help President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev survive a wave of unrest.

"There have always been attempts to (bring about) the CSTO's disintegration," news agencies quoted Peskov as saying in an interview broadcast on state television.

"But at least now we see that, despite all the difficulties, despite the possible contradictions even between member countries, this structure remains in high demand," he said. "And it fully demonstrated its relevance and effectiveness, meaning the resolution of the situation in Kazakhstan."

Kazakhstan's Tokayev, who has openly defied major ally Russia over its actions in Ukraine, won re-election this month and is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Orenburg on Monday.

Russia, the dominant player in the CSTO, risks losing influence in parts of the former Soviet Union that it has long seen as its sphere of influence, as the conflict in Ukraine drags into its 10th month.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia to launch new covert wave of mobilization, Russian positions hit in Zaporizhzhya Oblast

    Russia is on the verge of conducting a new wave of mobilization in secret on the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine, reads the morning update of the Ukraine military’s General Staff on Nov. 27.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attacks and strike 11 clusters of Russian forces General Staff report

    Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of five settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and struck 11 clusters of Russian forces. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 27 November Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine's defence forces have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Bilohorivka, Marinka, Verkhnokamianske and

  • France's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U.S. subsidy package

    France may try to negotiate some exemptions from the duties and limits imposed by the U.S. anti-inflation act but Europe must act to protect the bloc's economic interests, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. Le Maire will accompany French President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to the United States next week. "China favours Chinese production, America favours American production, it is time Europe favours European production...All European states must understand that today in the face of these American decisions, we must learn to better protect and defend our economic interests," he added.

  • Lviv was once a safe haven for Ukrainians fleeing the war. Now it's suffering too

    Areas of Ukraine once considered places of refuge are staggering under the weight of caring for displaced people and experiencing their own hardships.

  • Democrats may win even more if Cochise County refuses to certify election

    County supervisors need to stop with its refusal to canvass the Nov. 8 election results. It could end up hurting Republican candidates in close races.

  • Blank sheets of paper become symbol of defiance in China protests

    Chinese protesters have turned to blank sheets of paper to express their anger over COVID-19 restrictions in a rare, widespread outpouring of public dissent that has gone beyond social media to some of China's streets and top universities. Images and videos circulated online showed students at universities in cities including Nanjing and Beijing holding up blank sheets of paper in silent protest, a tactic used in part to evade censorship or arrest. China is adhering to its tough zero-COVID policy even while much of the world tries to coexist with the coronavirus.

  • Two Russian missiles hit Kryvyi Rih in morning: significant destruction on railway

    Head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, has said that the city was attacked by Russian missiles on the morning of 27 November. Source: Oleksandr Vilkul on Telegram; Valentyn Reznichenko, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, the Head of Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote from Vilkul: "A missile attack on Kryvyi Rih!" Details: The local government urged civilians t

  • Many of Donald Trump's legal problems are coming to an end as he launches his 3rd presidential run — but the biggest risks remain

    Donald Trump still faces open-ended investigations related to the 2020 election and taking government documents — but he's swept away other headaches.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to weigh Cuomo-era New York corruption cases

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will consider a pair of cases that could make it harder to pursue public corruption prosecutions - bids by an ex-aide to Democratic former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and a businessman to reverse bribery and fraud convictions. The justices are set to hear arguments in the appeals by Joseph Percoco and Louis Ciminelli, who were charged in related cases in 2016 as part of a corruption crackdown by federal prosecutors in Manhattan centered on the halls of the state capital of Albany.

  • Israel's Ben-Gvir, in leaked audio, cautious on far-right agenda in government

    A far-rightist on track to take a key post in Israel's incoming government has warned supporters not to try to move too quickly with his agenda, cautioning in a recording leaked on Sunday that some planned legislation could backfire against them. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu last week promised Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir a post as security minister with expanded powers over police in Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The ascent of Ben-Gvir, a West Bank settler whose record includes 2007 convictions for incitement against Arabs and support for a Jewish militant group on the Israeli and U.S. terrorist watchlists, has stirred concern at home and abroad.

  • Kim Jong Un says North Korea aims to have the world's strongest nuclear force

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country's intends to have the world's most powerful nuclear force as he promoted dozens of military officers involved in the recent launch of a new ballistic missile, state media reported on Sunday. The announcement comes after Kim inspected a Nov. 18 test of the Hwasong-17, North Korea's largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and pledged to counter what he called U.S. nuclear threats. North Korea's "ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful strategic force, the absolute force unprecedented in the century," Kim said in the order promoting the officers, adding that building up the country's nuclear capabilities would reliably protect the dignity and sovereignty of the state and the people.

  • Real escalation in Ukraine will destroy Lukashenko’s regime, says Belarusian opposition figure

    Any escalation of the war — not in the information space, but in physical space — could destroy the regime of the Belarusian usurper Alexander Lukashenko, adviser to the Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Franak Viačorka has told NV.

  • Putin claims Russia "sincerely" hoped for reunification of Donbas with Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia should have annexed part of Donbas earlier, but it allegedly hoped that Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts would be able to reunite with Ukraine. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing Putin during a meeting with "mothers of Russian military" Quote: "As for 2014, of course, in retrospect, we are all smart, but we assumed that it might be possible to reach an agreement, and Luhansk and Donetsk would somehow be able to reunite with Ukraine withi

  • Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

    Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued a scramble to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks, officials said Sunday. With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, Sunday, analysts predicted that wintry weather — bringing with it frozen terrain and grueling fighting conditions — could have an increasing impact on the direction of the conflict that has raged since Russian forces invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago. After a blistering barrage of Russian artillery strikes on at least two occasions over the past two weeks, infrastructure teams in Ukraine were fanning out in around-the-clock deployments to restore key basic services as many Ukrainians dealt with only a few hours of electricity per day — if any.

  • No one wins: America's culture wars are a losing fight for Democrats and Republicans alike

    Comedian Dave Chappelle is highly controversial, but he's also highly popular. And he could be America's best-known opponent of cancel culture.

  • Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"

    Signups were averaging over two million per day in the last seven days as of Nov. 16, up 66% compared to the same week in 2021, Musk said in a tweet late on Saturday. Reported impersonations on the platform spiked earlier this month, before and in wake of the Twitter Blue launch, according to Musk. Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company, has said that buying Twitter would speed up his ambition to create an "everything app" called X.

  • Why an army of deniers of Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat conceded their own election losses

    Few of these losers have made much of a stink about it, let alone violently assaulted government buildings and personnel. | Opinion

  • Caregivers are 'in crisis': Nearly 1 in 3 have left their jobs to tend to caregiving responsibilities — and the costs add up to thousands of dollars a year

    Many Americans compromise their own long-term financial security to care for loved ones.

  • Venture capitalists in New York City are ditching Patagonia vests for statement jackets and designer sneakers. Here's how 7 VCs are making personal style part of the job.

    Here are seven of New York's top venture capitalists who draw style inspiration from the city's vibrant arts scene.

  • North Korea's Kim aiming for 'strongest nuclear force'

    STORY: Kim Jong Un said North Korea is working towards becoming the world's most powerful nuclear force. State media reported the leader’s announcement on Sunday. It came as he promoted dozens of military officers involved in the November 18 launch of the new Hwasong-17, the country’s largest intercontinental ballistic missile to date. State TV KRT released pictures of Kim and his daughter posing for photos with the military officials, scientists, engineers and others involved in the test. In his order promoting the officers, Kim said building up the country’s nuclear force would “reliably protect the dignity and sovereignty of the state and the people”. Adding that the country’s "ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful strategic force, the absolute force unprecedented in the century." Kim also praised the scientists as having made a “wonderful leap forward” in developing the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles. In an another report, state news agency KCNA said the Hwasong-17 “clearly proved” that North Korea is “a full-fledged nuclear power capable of standing against the nuclear supremacy of the U.S. imperialists.” With the Hwasong-17 able to reach the United States mainland, the earlier test launch prompted Washington to urge the United Nations Security Council to hold Pyongyang accountable for its missile tests. Such tests are banned by Security Council resolutions.