Kremlin denies claims about Putin's health

This June, the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol will be broadcast live — competing against baseball, NHL hockey, and maybe the WWE. The televised hearings, which aim to tell a more complete story of what happened the day of the Capitol riot and what led to it, are likely to dominate the national conversation throughout the summer, possibly right up to November’s midterm elections. So, what do you need to know before tuning in? Yahoo News explains.