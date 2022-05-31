Kremlin denies claims about Putin's health
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claims Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ill despite several rumors circulating.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claims Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ill despite several rumors circulating.
This June, the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol will be broadcast live — competing against baseball, NHL hockey, and maybe the WWE. The televised hearings, which aim to tell a more complete story of what happened the day of the Capitol riot and what led to it, are likely to dominate the national conversation throughout the summer, possibly right up to November’s midterm elections. So, what do you need to know before tuning in? Yahoo News explains.
Top Russian official says the Kremlin will find other importers after EU moves to partially ban oil imports from Moscow
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of 31 May, 30,500 Russian soldiers have so far been killed.
Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via ReutersPersistent rumors that Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from cancer can be laid to rest, according to his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. “I don’t think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment,” Lavrov—whose relationship the truth is at best sketchy—told France TF1 television. “You can watch him on screens, read and listen to his speeches. I leave it to the conscience of those who spread such rumors desp
U.S. consumer confidence edged lower in May as Americans' view of their present and future prospects dimmed in the midst of persistent inflation. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dipped to 106.4 in May — still a strong reading — from 108.6 in April. The business research group’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, also fell in May to 149.6 from 152.9 in April.
Russia’s foreign minister on Monday denied speculation that Vladimir Putin was ill, saying the country’s president was entirely healthy.
Jeudy was arrested on May 12 after a non-physical dispute with the mother of his infant child.
The South Carolina housing market has been on a hot streak the last couple of years due to high demand, federal stimulus and people returning to work. What’s changed?
Amid mounting calls to break Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports for grain exports, America’s top military officer said that to do so militarily would amount to a “high risk military operation.”
The United Kingdom’s defense ministry on Monday said Russia has likely experienced “devastating” losses among its mid- and junior-level military officers during its invasion of Ukraine. “Russia has likely suffered devastating losses amongst its mid and junior ranking officers in the conflict,” the ministry wrote in an intelligence update posted on Twitter. “Brigade and battalion…
A catcher was called upon to remove a snake found hanging out in a stairwell in an apartment building in Maroochydore, Queensland, recently shared video shows.Footage posted by Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shows him removing the unwanted visitor, a carpet python, from stairwell on the fourth floor of the apartment building.“The small snake was just sleeping in the middle of the stairwell, certainly not the best place to be, so we relocated it to some nearby bushland,” McKenzie said. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful
Two civilians were killed and another five were wounded after invading Russian forces entered the northeastern and southeastern outskirts of the town of Severodonetsk, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a Telegram messenger post on May 30.
Mercedes-Benz laid the first stone of a new research and development campus at its Untertuerkheim site in Germany on Tuesday which will research, design and begin small series production of battery cells from 2023, the carmaker said. The campus, in which Mercedes-Benz is investing a three-digit-million euro sum, will also have a battery safety lab running by 2025 which will test the safety, longevity and environmental impact of batteries. The luxury carmaker, whose previous CEO deemed producing battery cells in-house too costly, has taken a strategic turn under chief executive Ola Kallenius towards aiming for more control over its battery supply chain.
Olena Roshchina - Monday, 30 May 2022, 08:13 In Luhansk Oblast, heavy fighting for Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk continues. According to the head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Russian troops have entered the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk.
In case you missed it, condolences to the Hayes family.
James Beaumont, 19, stamped on his victim's head causing a fractured eye socket and fractured finger.
The Lawrence County board of elections agreed to certify the May 17, 2022 primary election results in the county.
Ukrainians on Tuesday hoped for victory on the football field, a day before their national team plays its first official match since Russia's invasion, facing Scotland in a World Cup qualifier.
Online videos show renewed clashes between Iranian riot police and angry protesters in the southwestern city of Abadan where the death toll from a building collapse is now at 31
The giveaway, announced one day before the Uvalde school shooting, features the same weapon that was used to kill 19 students and two teachers.