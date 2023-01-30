Kremlin denies Putin threatened Boris Johnson with missiles

The Kremlin denies the statements about Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening Boris Johnson when he held the position of UK Prime Minister.

Source: Statement of Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of Russian President, as European Pravda reports, citing Interfax

Quote: "What Mr Johnson said is not true. More precisely, it is a lie. Moreover, I will tell you, it is either a deliberate lie, in which case you have [to ask – ed.], for what purpose he chose this version of the statement. Or it was unconscious, and in fact he did not understand what President Putin was talking about with him. In which case [I feel – ed.] worried for our president's interlocutors," Peskov said.

Details: Peskov says that he knows what was discussed in that conversation.

"Once again, I officially repeat: this is a lie. There were no missile threats. Speaking about the security challenges of the Russian Federation, President Putin answered that in the event of Ukraine's accession to NATO, the potential placement of NATO or American missiles near our borders would mean that any missile would reach Moscow in a matter of minutes," said Peskov.

Background:

In the BBC documentary Putin vs the West, Johnson has said that Putin threatened him with a missile strike in a telephone conversation on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the same documentary film, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said that on 11 February, at a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow, he received false assurances from him that Russia was not going to attack Ukraine.

