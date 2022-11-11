Kremlin does not deny that retreat from Kherson became blow to Putin's prestige
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he would not comment on whether the retreat of Russian troops from Kherson humiliated Vladimir Putin.
Source: Peskov, in response to a question from a foreign journalist
Quote:
Journalist: "Could you comment on the statements of experts who say that the withdrawal from Kherson is a big blow to the prestige of Vladimir Putin, even humiliating for him, given that just a few weeks ago the president in the Kremlin at a big ceremony said that Kherson and Russia will be together forever?"
Peskov: "Look, there are a lot of different experts. Some experts speak as you say, some say otherwise. We would not like to comment on any of them. The special military operation [the official term used by Russians to describe the ongoing war with Ukraine – ed.] continues."
Details: The journalist also asked Peskov if the Kremlin regretted holding such a pompous ceremony in honour of the "annexation" of Kherson. Peskov replied that the government did not regret it.
? Ϻ. " !", "". pic.twitter.com/XxTmuCRvxy
— ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) November 11, 2022
Previously: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov claimed that Russia would need at least a week to withdraw its forces from Kherson.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!