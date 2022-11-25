Kremlin does not like Zelenskyys categorical stance on liberating Crimea

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President, has stated that the liberation of Crimea is out of the question while commenting on the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, quoting Peskov

Quote from Peskov: "You know that since the very beginning, and the President [Putin - ed.] has said this multiple times, even before the special operation [this is how Russia calls its war against Ukraine - ed.], the Constitution of Ukraine stated that Crimea should be brought back to Ukraine by military means, by force.

And de facto, Ukraine has not given it up, and for us, it is nothing more than a discussion of annexation of the territory of the Russian Federation; there can be no other interpretation here; this is out of the question."

Details: It is noted that Russia has previously enshrined in its Constitution that the territories of Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson, allegedly belong to Russia. However, the Russian army retreated from Kherson, and Ukraine regained control over the city.

Background:

In an interview with Financial Times on Thursday, Zelenskyy stated that he is willing to consider non-military means of liberating Crimea; however, he warns against wasting time on options that do not include the peninsula's liberation.

"I understand that everyone is confused by the situation and what will happen to Crimea. If someone is ready to offer us a way regarding the de-occupation of Crimea by non-military means, I will only be in favour…

If the solution [does not involve] de-occupation and [Crimea] is part of the Russian Federation, no one should waste their time on this. It’s a waste of time," Zelenskyy said.

