Kremlin envoy says Turkish military must not stay in Syria

ABU DHABI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia's presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said on Tuesday that Turkey has no right to deploy its forces in Syria permanently.

Speaking to journalists in Abu Dhabi about the Turkish military operation in Syria, he said that, according to earlier agreements, Turkish military can only cross into Syria and go 5-10 kilometres into its territory.

He said that Moscow does not approve the operation.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova)