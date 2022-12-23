Kremlin explains Putin's words about imminent end of war

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The recent statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the alleged desire to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible did not mean negotiations but primarily the achievement of the goals of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Dmirty Perskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, during a briefing on 23 December

Quote: "There are no previous contacts regarding it [negotiations - ed.]. Of course, any conflict ends at the negotiating table. It is primarily about ending the special military operation [the official term used by Russians to describe the ongoing war with Ukraine – ed.] as soon as possible by achieving the goals that the Russian Federation sets for itself".

Background: 

On 22 December, Vladimir Putin, the President of the aggressor country, stated that Russia allegedly wants to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, but wants to avoid great losses.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

